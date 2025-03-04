Official: 7 Rides Will Be Offline This Month in Disneyland

Several rides will be closed this month at Disneyland. Find out which ones here at Inside the Magic!

Anyone who has ever visited the Disney theme parks knows that change is always right around the corner. From new rides and attractions to entire lands, guests never know what they may find during their day at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Luckily, Disney posts all of its most important information online, making planning a trip a little bit easier. However, sometimes change isn’t all that exciting, with several rides and attractions set to be closed in March at Disneyland.

We’ve compiled a full list of current and upcoming closures to help make your Disney vacation as magical as possible.

“it’s a small world”

Starting with what is likely one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions, “it’s a small world,” which is still closed as part of its extended refurbishment that began on January 21. The beloved doll-filled water ride has delighted and likely annoyed some guests for decades and can be found all across the globe at various Disney theme parks, though California’s was the first to open.

The attraction does not currently have a reopening date, so guests will need to wait as work continues on it.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is also currently closed as work continues on the attraction’s big expansion. Announced last year, Disney is adding a brand-new show to the original theater, one that will feature a first-of-its-kind Walt Disney animatronic.

This new show has been the talk of the town for guests planning their Disneyland trips, although Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is still a classic in its own right. The presidential show will reopen along with the new Walt Disney—A Magical Life show on May 16.

Disneyland Railroad and Monorail

Moving on to perhaps one of Disney’s most iconic modes of transportation, the Disneyland Monorail will remain closed through the first few days of March. The attraction has been offline since early January but is scheduled to return on March 7, meaning guests won’t have to wait much longer to take a scenic trip around the resort.

The Disneyland Railroad, which also closed back in January, will reopen in line with the Monorail on March 7.

Indiana Jones Adventure

As for closures that will take place this month, the Indiana Jones Adventure is scheduled to close for refurbishment on March 17. This will likely be a big hit for many guests, as the attraction has become one of Disneyland’s leading experiences.

First opened in 1995, Indiana Jones Adventure has become one of Disney’s most timeless and time-tested attractions, taking riders on a daring adventure on a quest through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

The thrill ride will reopen on April 25.

Disney California Adventure Closures

Moving over to Disney California Adventure, the second theme park featured at the Disneyland Resort, Grizzly River Run will reopen on March 14 following its seasonal closure. This thrilling water ride closes during the colder winter months each year, giving Disney ample time to fix, change, and modify it as it sees fit.

Perhaps the biggest closure on this list (literally) is Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT. This thrilling drop-tower ride replaced Disney’s classic Tower of Terror back in 2017, though many guests actually prefer the Marvel theming.

The ride is set to close on March 10, though this will be a brief refurbishment. Mission: BREAKOUT is set to return on March 20.

Will you be visiting Disneyland that month?