Disney Confirms New Round of Layoffs After Dropping Big Disney+ Bombshell

Disney has confirmed a new round of layoffs following its decision to cancel an upcoming series.

Disney has confirmed there will be layoffs at its Vancouver studio as a result of the company scrapping the previously announced Tiana original series. This bombshell was dropped earlier this week, coming as quite a surprise for both fans and those who worked on the series itself.

Few characters seemed as fit to lead their own original series as Tiana. The princess has seen somewhat of a resurgence, mostly thanks to her getting her own ride in the form of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Announced back in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure tells a brand-new story after the events of Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, instead taking guests on an adventure through the bayou.

However, Disney seems to be reevaluating Princess Tiana now, pulling the plug on a highly anticipated new show.

Disney Scraps Tiana Original Series

Disney’s Tiana series was also announced back in 2020, though its production faced significant issues and delays over the years. Just like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s Tiana series was supposed to let guests watch what happened after the events of the film. These two projects would have tied together, with Disney leaving all kinds of clues and hints about the series in the line of the attraction.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson confirmed there will be layoffs as a result of this cancelation at Disney’s Vancouver studio. Sources say that the decision came due to the series not reaching where its creators had hoped, given production costs. A separate unannounced project has also been scrapped.

This is somewhat perplexing considering how closely related Disney’s new Tiana ride is to the now-scrapped show.

When first announced, many assumed Disney’s new Tiana ride would simply retell the original film, but Disney chose a bolder option, creating a new story set a year after the events of the movie. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure sees Tiana open her own food company. Before boarding their log flumes, guests have the chance to walk through and explore an old salt mine that Tiana has turned into a kitchen and garden.

During the ride, guests can spot Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, and the rest of Tiana’s friends as they make their way to the party at the end of the attraction. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been quite controversial, primarily because it replaced Splash Mountain, which had grown to become one of Dinsey’s most iconic theme park rides.

This was done because Splash Mountain was connected to Disney’s ill-fated and problematic 1946 film Song of the South.

