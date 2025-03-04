Disney Gives New Look at Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge!

We’re beggars and blighters and ne’er do-well cads,

There are a lot of iconic attractions people think of when thinking about their favorite Walt Disney World Resort attractions. For some people, it’s a thrill ride like Space Mountain, while others prefer a more relaxed trip, like one they would have on “it’s a small world.” Certain guests can’t get enough of the dad jokes on Jungle Cruise, while others love boarding the wildest ride in the wilderness, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

However, there is one attraction that is not only one of the most iconic, but it also has its own song, its own scent, and its very own (wildly successful) live-action franchise. We, of course, are talking about Pirates of the Caribbean!

The attraction first opened in Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom in 1973, and it has remained one of the most popular rides in the parks for more than fifty years.

At Destination D23 in 2023, Disney announced that it was expanding Pirates’ presence in the park and opening a new lounge, one that will celebrate the legendary attraction. The new lounge will be located next to the attraction and will take over the space previously occupied by the Pirates League makeover experience, which closed in the summer of 2020.

Now, nearly two years later, Disney has made significant progress on the new lounge and is finally sharing a closer look with eager fans!

Imagineer Montse Garmilla, who began her Disney career as a cast member working on the beloved attraction, took fans on a tour of the new tavern space and shared more about what was to come.

Much of the space is still structural studs, but Disney has months to get things done before the opening, which, according to Disney, will be sometime later this year.

Ms. Garmilla also showed the space that will be known as Captain’s Quarters, another space located next to the lounge. The Captain’s Quarters was not originally part of the original lunge design, but it is a very welcome addition!

In even more exciting news, Disney has confirmed that the Barker Bird will return and take its rightful place in the lounge! Barker Bird had been located above the ride’s entrance and would “bark” phrases to passing guests. However, he was removed in 2006 when Disney added Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow to the ride.

At this time, we don’t have any big details on the tavern, like an opening date or drinks and food menu options. Disney has also not shared if there will be entertainment within the new space. But you can bet that Inside the Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more about this incredible new lounge!

Are you excited to experience the new Pirates Lounge in the Magic Kingdom? Are you happy that Disney is creating more lounge spaces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!