RUMOR: Disney Prepping For ‘Pirates 6’ WITH Johnny Depp!

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been almost eight years since audiences last saw Johnny Depp on the big screen as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s hit live-action franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. The first film came out in 2003, and fans could not get enough of the story, the characters, the ride nostalgia, everything.

The first three movies in the franchise — The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006), and At World’s End (2007) — were absolute blockbusters. While the last two films — On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) — were not as successful, fans still flocked to the theaters to see more of Captain Jack.

Even with the struggles the last two films in the franchise had, Disney was still determined to make a sixth film.

However, that film was thrown into uncertainty and chaos in 2018, when Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, had an Op-Ed published in The Washington Post. In the article, she accused the Alice in Wonderland (2010) star of physical, verbal, and sexual abuse.

The backlash against Depp was swift and unrelenting. He was not only dropped by Disney, but also dropped by Warner Bros. and replaced as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

In 2022, Mr. Depp ended up suing Ms. Heard for $50 million for defamation, and was countersued by his ex for $100 million. During the trial, Mr. Depp talked about how hurtful it was to be dropped by multiple studios before he had a chance to defend himself. He also informed the jury that he lost more than $20 million when Disney removed him from Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

In the end, the jury determined that both Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard had defamed each other, but Ms. Heard was more in the wrong. They awarded the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star more than $10 million, whereas Ms. Heard received just $1 million.

During the trial, Mr. Depp was asked if he would ever consider working with Disney in the future. He didn’t outright say no, but he did say he wouldn’t come back, even if Disney offered him $300 million and one million alpacas.

Since the trial, Depp has not appeared in front of the camera much, but rumors have continued to swirl that he would decide to return to Disney and reprise the role of Captain Jack.

Fans became particularly excited when Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that he had written more than one version of the script, one of which was written for Johnny Depp.

And now, the rumor mill is up in arms once again with the possibility of Mr. Depp returning to the high seas once again.

According to The DisInsider, Disney is getting the wheels turning on the sixth installment of the Pirates franchise, and they are planning on Johnny Depp’s return!

Now, one source tells us that Walt Disney Studios is quietly gearing up to begin production on the next installment of the series at one Hollywood sound stage. Although there is no timeline for when production will officially begin, we have heard that this entry will feature the return of Depp!

Unfortunately, Disney has not confirmed anything. Of course, that is to be expected. Disney will most likely not confirm anything until all contracts and agreements are signed. Heck, they might keep quiet until filming has begun — who knows?!

If they decide to go the Marvel route, they will keep everything under wraps, driving up audience excitement.

Would you love to see Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow? Or do you think Disney should leave the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise alone? Leave it at 5 films and move on? Share your thoughts in the comments!