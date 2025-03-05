Upcoming Batman Movie Recasts Bruce Wayne and Catwoman

There are suddenly a lot of Batman projects in development. If any more are announced, we may need to rely on the World’s Greatest Detective himself to keep track of them.

DC Comics continues to consistently churn out new stories, and with titles like the ongoing “Absolute Batman” series and the newly announced “Batman: H2SH,” Batman’s comic book universe is expanding in unprecedented and exciting new ways.

There’s also a mystery Batman video game in the works, which many fans believe is another installment in the popular and long-running “Arkham” series.

In film, there’s Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (2025), the sequel to the hit anime, Batman Ninja (2018), the DC Universe (DCU) reboot The Brave and the Bold, and The Batman Part II, set for release on October 1, 2027.

But while Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the latter film, one actor has stepped aside, allowing someone else to slip into the iconic cape and cowl.

You might recognize the name Chris Stanley from YouTube — he’s a popular and talented costume/prop maker and film critic with two channels, Chris Stanley and Cosplay Chris.

Last year, Stanley teamed up with the Sydney-based photography and videography company Luxxe Media’s Sarah Leiker (director, actor) and Danielo Barcelli (director), and the three announced that they were working on a live-action Batman horror film titled Gotham Noir.

Responsible for creating the previous fan-made film, Uncharted: The Oxus Redemption (based on the popular “Uncharted” video game series), achieved via a Kickstarter campaign, the crew had returned to the crowd-funding platform to bring their Batman project to life.

Described by the crew as having “horror elements” and with a tone “reminiscent of Batman [1989], Batman Returns,” Gotham Noir takes place in the 1920s to find Batman in pursuit of The Pyg, a deranged serial killer who preys on low-income women in Gotham.

You can watch the initial teaser for the film below:

As part of the announcement last year, producer Stanley revealed that he’d also be playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film (having portrayed Nathan Drake in the fan-made Uncharted film), while director Sarah Leiker would be playing Selena Kyle/Catwoman.

However, there appears to have been a major reshuffle to the cast since.

According to the new campaign for the film on Indiegogo, which supersedes the Kickstarter campaign that was unsuccessful in reaching its goal, Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman are now being played by Bruno Attanasio and Rose Lonergan, respectively.

No reason is given for the recastings on the campaign itself, however, responding to a fan on Instagram who asked why he dropped out of the project, Stanley said, “Things just didn’t work out/align, my friend.”

Fortunately, the Indiegogo page suggests that Chris Stanley remains involved in the costume-making process, although it’s unclear whether he’s still onboard as producer. According to Sarah Leiker’s Instagram bio, she’s still directing and producing the film.

Watch the official new trailer for Gotham Noir below from Luxxe Media:

“After a string of murders in Gotham City in the lead up to Christmas, Batman (Bruno Attanasio) finds himself in a race against a prolific serial targeting low income women of the night in the city’s poorest area, The Narrows,” the official synopsis reads.

“The newly appointed Commissioner Gordon (Kourosh Karimian) fights against his corrupt colleagues who don’t seem to take these murders seriously as they refuse to recognize his new title,” it continues. “Being held up to a new standard, Gordon finds his partnership with Batman, strained, at the worst possible time.”

“Together, Gordon, Batman and Catwoman (Rose Lonergan) uncover the mystery of the murders that lead to the realization that perhaps Bruce Wayne, might have inadvertently been the catalyst. But is his early 20th century technology and skill a match for a murder working from the inside of his own company.”

For information about the project’s achievements so far, as well as budget breakdowns, backer perks, and lots more, check out the Indiegogo campaign.

Gotham Noir will stream live on YouTube in April.

Are you excited about Gotham Noir? Let us know in the comments down below!