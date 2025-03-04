Disney Character Stripped of Clothing, Removed From Guest View

A newly revealed photo shows a Disney animatronic character after a thief allegedly stripped his clothing and accessories. The figure had been removed from guest view years before, but a notorious Walt Disney World Resort trespasser has been accused of sneaking backstage to steal some of his clothes.

Cranium Command opened in the Wonders of Life Pavilion at EPCOT in 1989. The audio-animatronic show sought to educate guests on the human brain’s relationship with the rest of the body. It operated for nearly two decades, eventually closing its doors along with the rest of the Wonders of Life Pavilion on January 1, 2007.

Despite its closure, much of Cranium Command remained intact as late as 2018. The Wonders of Life Pavilion was occasionally used for festival presentations, but none of its attractions ever reopened. In 2019, Walt Disney World Resort announced plans to replace Wonders of Life with the Play! Pavilion, but the project was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and is now delayed indefinitely.

As Disney prepared to demolish Wonders of Life, crews allegedly labeled Cranium Command’s iconic animatronic, Buzzy, with a “do not destroy” tag. However, in December 2018, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced that Buzzy’s hat, jacket, and hands had been stolen.

Patrick Spikes, who ran the infamous “BackDoorDisney” social media accounts, was questioned about the theft. He was arrested in 2019 after being connected to $7000 in costumes and props stolen from the Haunted Mansion attraction.

It was revealed that Spikes and an accomplice sold stolen Disney merchandise online, including to NBA player Robin Lopez. Lopez, a longtime Disney Parks fan, purchased items, including Buzzy’s clothing, from Spikes without realizing it was stolen. Spikes was sentenced to probation and community service and ordered to pay restitution to Disney, Lopez, and another party. He and his accomplice were banned from Disney property.

The documentary Stolen Kingdom (2025) explores the events leading up to Buzzy’s disappearance. It premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Montana last month. According to a Reddit post from u/TheFatYoshiMemer, the film features an all-new look at the Disney animatronic character after its clothing and hands were stolen:

New photo released of buzzy after clothes were stolen

Stolen Kingdom‘s next screening is at the Florida Film Festival on April 11, 2025. According to the documentary’s official website, more screenings are planned soon.

Did you ever ride Cranium Command at EPCOT? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.