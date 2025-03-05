Disneyland Guest Admits To Breaking Park Structure, Stealing Rare Stone

We have an update on the disappearance of a piece of a stone wall at Disney California Adventure Park.

Last month, Inside the Magic reported that a chunk of a wall went missing from a pole at Disney California Adventure Park. Crews replaced the missing granite-like stone with black Gaffer tape until they could adequately replace it.

Although no one knew exactly what happened to the pole, Disney Park guests speculated that a rogue scooter caused the damage. Multiple guests witnessed scooters colliding with the support poles in the days leading up to the incident, suggesting a pattern of accidents that wore down the structure. However, a recent report confirmed that scooters had nothing to do with the missing wall piece.

An anonymous Reddit user recently claimed to know someone who admitted to breaking and stealing the rare stone from Disney California Adventure Park. They shared this screenshot of their conversation with the Disney Park guest, who shared multiple photos of the wall piece that appeared to match the broken area:

The “not really a mystery of the dca wall” was found?

“It now resides at their place as a paperweight,” the Redditor claimed.

Disney Parks fans were confused and outraged. Many demanded Disneyland Resort ban the guest who damaged the wall and stole the stone piece.

