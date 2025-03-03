Cities Want the Theme Park Dollars, as Long as They Don’t Have To Look At Them

If you’re a theme park enthusiast or a family looking for a cheaper alternative to Disney World, you might be living in the Golden Age. Theme parks are popping up nationwide, and existing parks are expanding their options to make regional theme parks the dominant vacation destination.

This weekend saw a Peppa Pig theme park opening just outside of Dallas to add to that area’s growing entertainment complex. Universal will also join the Texas theme park revolution when it opens the Universal Kids Resort just north of Dallas in 2026.

Speaking of Universal, Disney’s main rival has expansion plans across the country, starting with the opening of Epic Universe later this year. Universal is also expanding its Hollywood park and working on a new facility in Las Vegas.

Not to be outdone, toy maker Mattel, fresh off the success of Barbie (2023), is working on two theme parks in areas that have remained untouched by the industry thus far.

Mattel is opening an indoor-outdoor theme park in Arizona in 2025 and a second park outside Kansas City in 2026. However, despite the tourist dollars associated with these parks, not all municipalities are happy about the sightlines.

Bonner Springs City Council recently approved new regulations limiting the height of certain buildings and the height of certain theme park attractions. Bonner Springs is where the new Mattel park will be located.

Under the new rules, buildings in the district are limited to 10 stories, and thrill rides must be 120 feet or less unless 50 percent of the ride is transparent.

Mark Lee, Bommer Springs Community and Economic Director, said that before writing the law, he:

Looked around at the other municipalities that have this same venture going on in Arizona, as well as Branson, as well as Tulsa and a few other entertainment-specific districts.

This new rule could severely limit the height of roller coasters in the area. The top 11 coasters in the world are over 250 tall, with Kingda Ka, the world’s tallest coaster before it was imploded last week, standing at 456 feet tall.

It remains to be seen if other cities will follow suit and create laws limiting the height of thrill rides. While the boom is great news for theme park fans, if these laws expand, it could tamper with their enthusiasm.