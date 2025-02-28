Animal Rights Groups Has Protest Planned for Theme Park Opening

There is exciting news for families looking for a non-Disney theme park experience. This weekend in Dallas, a new Peppa Pig theme park is opening.

The new theme park is opening in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Fort Worth near Dallas. This will further cement the Dallas suburbs as a new destination for young children as Universal opens its Universal Kids Resort in 2026.

The new Peppa Pig theme park won’t be nearly as large as Universal Kids Resort, but it will offer families a fun day out. Unlike its sister park in Florida, which is adjacent to Legoland, no hotels are connected to the Texas Resort.

Despite the excitement surrounding the new park’s opening, there is also some controversy. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) plans to protest this weekend’s Peppa Pig theme park opening in Texas.

Why, of all places, is PETA protesting Peppa Pig? The lone restaurant in the new theme park serves meat.

Peppa gets a theme park—her friends get the butcher’s block? This sky-high message outside of the new Peppa Pig Theme Park reminds visitors attending the grand opening on #NationalPigDay, March 1st, that all pigs—just like Peppa—deserve love and respect! 🐷❤️ pic.twitter.com/AyrBZsA0Wu — PETA (@peta) February 27, 2025

ETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman told the Dallas Morning News:

Peppa has shown her young fans that animals are individuals with emotions and unique personalities, and most children would be horrified to realize they are eating real-life Peppas, Mr. Bulls, and Mrs. Cows. PETA is urging the Peppa Pig Theme Park to nurture young people’s natural empathy by serving exclusively tasty vegan food.

PETA has already purchased a billboard outside of the park with a picture of Peppa and the take line, “Pigs are friends, not food; please go vegan.”

The lone restaurant in the park, Miss Rabbit’s Diner, serves plenty of meat options but also has child-friendly vegetarian options like mac and cheese, grilled cheese, and peanut butter and jelly.

PETA asked the theme park last May to consider getting rid of meat at its restaurants through a social media campaign, using the line, “Peppa Pig wouldn’t want other animals eaten.” There is no evidence that the Peppa Pig theme park responded to the request.

It just so happens that the new entertainment park will open on March 1, National Pig Day. PETA will protest outside the park throughout the opening day.

PETA did not give a reason for protesting the opening of this particular theme park, as opposed to the hundreds of others serving meat across the country. It also did not announce if the group would be protesting the opening of Epic Universe later this year, which will also sell meat products.

For now, the Peppa Pig theme park opening in Texas will be slightly marred by the presence of PETA protesting something that every other theme park in America does.

What do you think about PETA protesting the opening of a kid’s theme park?