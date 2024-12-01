Disney Rival Plans Six New Parks in the Next Decade

Disney is facing competition on all sides. While the company has already announced expansion plans at its Florida and California theme parks, Universal Studios is taking the theme park wars even further.

Universal is opening Epic Universe and expanding its California theme park, but there’s more. Universal is also expanding its footprint to new Las Vegas and Texas parks.

However, that’s not the only threat to Disney’s business model. Regional theme park group Six Flags Entertainment plans to expand its current parks and offer new experiences at its 42 parks in North America.

But now, a new threat is coming for Disney with a boatload of intellectual properties and brand loyalty. Toymaker Mattel is entering the theme park industry.

The first Mattel Adventure Park is set to open in Arizona in 2026. Yes, that Arizona.

While Central Florida, Southern California, and even Texas can get very hot in the summer, it’s nothing compared to Arizona. But Mattel has a plan for that.

Large portions of the Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona will be indoor/outdoor attractions to ensure it can be used year-round. The park will feature Barbie, He-Man, Hot Wheels, and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

Mattel is also developing a second theme park outside of Kansas City. These new parks will follow the Disney model and include restaurants, shopping, and a hotel complex.

But Kansas City and Arizona aren’t Mattel’s only plans to dominate the theme park industry. President of Epic Resort Destinations and Mattel Adventure Park Mark Cornell announced that the company plans to open an additional four theme parks across the country over the next decade.

Cornell said:

Epic Resort Destinations is – at its heart of hearts – a hospitality resort company. We’re incredibly guest-obsessed, and we’re dedicated to developing world-class destinations. That’s the core of who we are. We want to offer branded thrill rides using the biggest brands in the world and truly immersive experiences. Our intent is to roll out at least six of these parks over the next 10 years, incorporating an innovative hospitality experience, retail, and engaging food and beverage, again utilizing these global brands to create world-class theme parks.

The cornerstone of the new parks will be Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Masters of the Universe. The two parks currently under construction will offer a Barbie Dream House experience, a Hot Wheels roller coaster, and a Masters of the Universe laser tag experience. But Cornell promised even more.

Cornell said:

We have Mattel. But we have more IPs to announce shortly in Kansas, so I’m throwing that in as a little bit of a buzz.

Cornell announced that the new park in Arizona will open in 2025 after some delays.

With Disney raising prices, regional theme parks are becoming a cost-effective alternative for millions. With more openings, this is putting pressure on Disney to lower prices or risk losing even more guests.