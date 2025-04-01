ABC Star and Husband Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

In 1995, actress Kim Delaney joined the hit ABC police procedural NYPD Blue, which also starred Dennis Franz, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Jimmy Smits. Delaney played Diane Russell, a skilled detective who struggled with trauma that caused her to develop a drinking problem.

Ms. Delaney first appeared in the show in season two as a recurring character, then became a full-time character in seasons three through eight. Her character was then taken out of the show and only came back as a recurring character in seasons ten and eleven.

NYPD Blue was not the first ABC show that Ms. Delaney starred in, and after she left NYPD Blue in 2002, it would not be the last time she worked with ABC.

Ms. Delaney became a part of the Disney and ABC family in 1981 when she starred as Jenny Gardner in the long-running soap opera All My Children. And most recently, she starred as Jackie Templeton on General Hospital.

Throughout her decades in Hollywood, Ms. Delaney has had a very steady and successful career. She is also known for her roles in the popular series Army Wives and Chicago Fire. She has also appeared in many films and has nearly five dozen film and television credits to her name.

However, there is one photo that she might not want to add to her professional headshots — the mug shot she recently had taken.

According to police records, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to the residence of Ms. Delaney and her partner, James Morgan. Reports indicate that an argument had broken out between the two, and it became physical.

Per a report from PEOPLE:

After paramedics arrived at the scene to check on potential injuries, both Delaney and Morgan were taken into custody, per TMZ. When reached for comment, the LASD directed PEOPLE to its Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station. Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was arrested for domestic violence, a spokesperson for the station confirmed. Morgan and Delaney were still in custody as of March 30, according to the station. TMZ initially reported her charge as felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury, while Morgan was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sadly, this is not the first time Ms. Delaney has found herself on the wrong side of the law. In 2002, the actress was arrested in Malibu, California, on charges of suspected drunk driving. She was arrested after she allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test and prove her sobriety.

She ultimately pled no contest to the drunk driving charges, was sentenced to two years probation, paid a fine, and had to take a special driving course.

Less than one year later, Ms. Delaney checked herself into a treatment program, but it was not the last time her drinking would lead to legal consequences.

In 2005, she lost custody of her teenage son after she forced him to ride in a car with her while she drove drunk. Her son reported that it was not the first time such an incident had happened.

Then, in 2024, Ms. Delaney was sued by a motorcyclist who claimed that she crashed her car into his motorcycle in 2022. She tried to leave but was stopped by bystanders. The motorcyclist claims that Ms. Delaney spoke to someone on the phone, who recommended that she try to pay him off so he wouldn’t call the police. He claims that when he refused her money, she fled the scene.

Both Mr. Morgan and Ms. Delaney’s next scheduled court date is April 1.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, there is help available. You can contact the National Helpline for Mental Health and Addiction Services. They are available to chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can reach them by calling or texting 988.