ABC Star Arrested For Battery, Mug Shot Revealed

For four years, audiences tuned into ABC to watch their favorite awkward young woman with no fashion sense navigate her new job at an upscale, trendy fashion magazine. Ugly Betty starred Barbie (2023) and America Ferrera as Betty. A CEO who wants his son—the editor-in-chief at Mode—to stop having flings with the women who work for him gives Betty the job at Mode magazine.

Betty’s sweet nature and naïveté about how the world works put her coworkers off at first. However, they soon find it endearing, especially her boss, Daniel, and the two become good friends.

Ugly Betty ran for 85 seasons, before ending in 2010 due to low ratings. However, some of its stars have maintained incredibly successful careers. America Ferrera starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise and most recently made a splash in the blockbuster film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie.

Eric Mabius, who played editor-in-chief Daniel, has become well-known for his appearance in many Hallmark movies. However, his future with the network might be in jeopardy after his most recent — and illegal — escapades.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, Mabius was arrested in Nassau County, Florida on battery charges.

Per TMZ:

TMZ has obtained the arrest report … A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a fight at a bar in the city of Yulee, Florida at about 2:13 Thursday morning. The deputy says a male at the scene was trying to help a woman stand just inside the doorway … and both appeared “extremely intoxicated,” yelling at people inside. The deputy and a second deputy carried the woman outside, where she laid on the ground, and “continued to resist,” according to the report.

The woman Mabius was with reportedly spit on several people, and the actor reportedly shoved the unnamed woman and another woman to the ground before his arrest.

In 2021, Mabius hinted that he had been in talks to be a part of an Ugly Betty revival, but at this time, nothing has come of it and no official announcement has been made.

Mabius was not the only person from the original cast that has expressed interest in reviving the show. America Ferrera and Ana Ortiz — who played Betty’s sister — have also said they would love to reprise their roles.

Are you a fan of Ugly Betty? Would you love to see the show’s original stars reprise their roles in a new show? Share your thoughts in the comments!