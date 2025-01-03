‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested for Domestic Violence… Again

Some child stars are able to blossom and smoothly take their career to the next level. However, there are also those child stars who fizzle out.

Zachery Ty Bryan spent the 1990s as Tim Allen’s oldest son in the hit ABC comedy Home Improvement. After a series of guest appearances on television shows, Bryan was in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), but his career started to fizzle out after that.

Dude just keeps getting into trouble. Why does this always seem to happen with child stars? https://t.co/VDhSV9BfHW — "Jeffy's Butt Baby" FranchiseGuy17 (@Brandon10009985) January 3, 2025

Since then, Bryan has acted sporadically and spent more time in the custody of law enforcement. And now, he is starting off 2025 in the custody of South Carolina police.

On New Year’s Day, Bryan was arrested for domestic violence for the third time. According to TMZ, police were called to a residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

When authorities arrived, they saw that Bryan had been in a physical altercation. He was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

In his mugshot, Bryan has scratches on his cheek, lip, and chin and a red mark on his face. His bail was set at $10,000, and Bryan was imprisoned for the first few days of the year.

This is the third time in 18 months that Bryan has been arrested. In July 2023, Bryan was arrested for felony domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon.

His 2023 arrest was for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which means that he was accused of assaulting someone who had previously had a restraining order against him. In 2020, he was charged with domestic violence and assault; however, he was later engaged to the same woman who had accused him of assault.

In February 2023, Bryan was arrested in California for driving under the influence. He was charged with a felony for having three or more charges against him and with contempt of court after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident.

Bryan was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 36 months of supervised probation for his Oregon domestic violence arrest, which means that he is still on probation in Oregon.

TMZ contacted Bryan’s representatives for a comment, but they did not respond to the request.