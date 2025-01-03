Home » Entertainment

‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested for Domestic Violence… Again

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
The cast of 'Home Improvement' poses in front of a white picket fence. Wilson, of course, is partially obscured behind it.

Credit: ABC/Hulu

Some child stars are able to blossom and smoothly take their career to the next level. However, there are also those child stars who fizzle out.

Zachery Ty Bryan spent the 1990s as Tim Allen’s oldest son in the hit ABC comedy Home Improvement. After a series of guest appearances on television shows, Bryan was in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), but his career started to fizzle out after that.

Since then, Bryan has acted sporadically and spent more time in the custody of law enforcement. And now, he is starting off 2025 in the custody of South Carolina police.

On New Year’s Day, Bryan was arrested for domestic violence for the third time. According to TMZ, police were called to a residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

When authorities arrived, they saw that Bryan had been in a physical altercation. He was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Two images side by side: The left shows a woman covering her mouth in shock while a man in a sweater, reminiscent of Tim Allen from Home Improvement, laughs in front of a refrigerator. The right shows a woman playfully covering another man's mouth as she leans on his shoulder. Both men wear plaid shirts.
Patricia Richardson and Tim Allen from Home Improvement. Credit: ABC

In his mugshot, Bryan has scratches on his cheek, lip, and chin and a red mark on his face. His bail was set at $10,000, and Bryan was imprisoned for the first few days of the year.

This is the third time in 18 months that Bryan has been arrested. In July 2023, Bryan was arrested for felony domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon.

His 2023 arrest was for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which means that he was accused of assaulting someone who had previously had a restraining order against him. In 2020, he was charged with domestic violence and assault; however, he was later engaged to the same woman who had accused him of assault.

Zachery Ty Bryan Mug Shot and Police Video
Credit: Custer County Sheriff’s Office

In February 2023, Bryan was arrested in California for driving under the influence. He was charged with a felony for having three or more charges against him and with contempt of court after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident.

Bryan was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 36 months of supervised probation for his Oregon domestic violence arrest, which means that he is still on probation in Oregon.

TMZ contacted Bryan’s representatives for a comment, but they did not respond to the request.

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Tagged:ArrestedTim Allen

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!