‘Home Improvement Star’ Arrested For SECOND DUI

In 1991, a brand-new show hit the ABC airwaves, and it was a hit. That show was called Home Improvement, and it starred Tim Allen as Tim Taylor, a man who ran his own show called Tool Time.

In addition to starring in his own show, Tim was a husband to Jill (Patricia Richardson), and the father of three rambunctious boys — Brad, Mark, and Randy. Tim’s sons were played by Zachary Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, respectively.

It’s been 25 years since Home Improvement aired its last episode, and a lot has happened in that time. Tim Allen has gone on to star in a number of other hit television shows, including Last Man Standing and The Santa Clauses. Patricia Richardson has also starred in many movies and television shows, like Strong Medicine and The West Wing.

Sadly, life has not gone in a very positive direction for Zachary Ty Bryan, and he has landed behind bars once again.

On Friday, October 25, officers from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan for driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license. It was just after 8:30 in the morning. The DUI was classified as a “second felony offense.”

This is the second time this year that Bryan has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. On February 17, he was arrested in La Quinta, California. He was reportedly charged with contempt of court, a misdemeanor. His total bail was set at $65,000, which was paid, and he was released the same day.

He was supposed to appear in court this past April on the misdemeanor charges, but in March, those charges were upped to a felony. This is because, when he was arrested, he had three or more prior convictions within the past 10 years.

In addition to his DUI arrests, Zachery Ty Bryan has also been arrested twice on charges related to domestic violence against a partner, once in 2020 and again in 2023.

On July 28, Bryan was arrested by the Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, facing charges of fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment. He pleaded guilty to these charges and was sentenced to seven days in jail. In a statement issued through his lawyer, Bryan acknowledged that he had “recklessly” caused injury to his “domestic partner,” with whom he has three children.

His 2020 arrest included charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. In the end, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to 36 months of “bench probation,” where he had to follow a specific set of rules put forth by a judge and report to that judge instead of a probation officer.

With his multiple DUI arrests and yet another domestic violence arrest, it has not been revealed why his probation was not revoked.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, drug, or substance abuse, there is help available. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.