Drunken Father Arrested With Two Children in Tow on the Way to Disney World

For years, the rules around Disney Parks prohibited alcohol. Walt Disney’s original vision was for the parks to be family-friendly, and he was alcohol as the antithesis of that goal.

But times change. Disney World and Disneyland have now embraced the sale of alcohol and the massive amount of money that comes along with it.

Drinking around the World at EPCOT has become a weekly sport, and Disney has accelerated the construction of new lounges, AKA bars, that will sell more alcohol at EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom.

While Disney is responsible for what happens inside the parks, it is not responsible for what guests do before they enter the parks or when they drive to the parks.

On Friday night, 46-year-old James Ray Tompkins of Valrico, Florida, was arrested on Interstate 4 with his two children in the car on their way to Disney World. Authorities arrested Tompkins on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tompkins was pulled over on I-4 for driving in the shoulder around 6:15 p.m. on Friday night. He told police that he was taking his two children to “Disney World” and was driving in the breakdown lane to avoid the traffic.

The officer’s report said that Tompkins had glassy, watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and swaying upon exiting his red SUV. He failed several field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test. Tompkins told police that he had one “bourbon mixed drink” before driving his two children, 5 and 8, to Disney World.

After police arrested Tompkins, a search of his criminal history revealed that he had two previous convictions for DUI. In 2007, he was convicted of DUI, and in 2012, he was convicted of DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage, and DUI refusing to submit to a breath alcohol content test.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said:

What a poor excuse for a man in charge of two little kids. This is why my deputies are patrolling the major highways in our county every day in an effort to prevent high-speed traffic crashes and to get impaired drivers off the road. Clearly his previous arrests and convictions have not taught Tompkins a lesson, but perhaps the new felony charges of child abuse will sink in. I’m very grateful those children are okay.

Tompkins was charged with DUI third or subsequent offense, refusing to submit to BAL test, DUI with children under 18 in the car, and two counts of negligent child abuse, which is a felony in Florida, punishable by up to five years in prison.

This shows that even outside of Disney World, people will act without thinking and endanger children.