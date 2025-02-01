Drunken Disney World Guests Allegedly Hit Her Own Mother, Gets Tasered by Police

Anyone who has been to EPCOT on a Saturday night with their family will tell you that drinking at Disney Parks has gotten a little out of control. The paths of EPCOT’s World Showcase are full of groups “drinking around the world” while families struggle to find a way to navigate through the crowds.

Booze has become omnipresent at the Disney World parks and is a huge moneymaker for Disney. Even Magic Kingdom is getting a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed “lounge,” AKA bar.

Despite Walt Disney’s prohibition of alcohol in the parks, booze won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. However, sometimes stories remind guests that consuming too much is not a great idea.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman at her hotel room in Disney’s Port Orleans Resort after she allegedly hit her mother. Later, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was forced to tase the woman to keep her from harming herself or the officers.

According to the police report, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to Port Orleans after Disney World cast members said Christine Neil of North Carolina was drunk and disorderly at the hotel. Cast members wanted her removed from the premises.

When the sheriff’s office arrived, officers took Neil to her hotel room, where her mother was helping to pack her belongings. A few minutes later, officers heard a disturbance in the room and entered to find Neil’s mother with a bump on her head.

As officers tried to take Neil to their patrol car, she was kicking and flailing and, at one point, fell to the ground. The officers were successfully able to get Neil into the vehicle; however, on the way to the Orange Country Jail, Neil kicked the car’s windows and screen between the officers and her, and she made remarks about the officers’ family.

Neil was placed in leg restraints for the remainder of the ride to the prison. Once she arrived at the Orange County Jail, officers tasered Neil to keep her from harming herself and the staff.

After this incident, Neil was trespassed from Disney World, meaning that she was banned from the parks and resort area for life. She can appeal the ban after one year; however, given the severity of this incident, it doesn’t seem likely that Disney World will let her back in anytime soon.