Women Share Harrowing Stories of Sexual Harassment at Disney World, Spark Calls for Action

A brightly colored Cinderella castle with blue and gold conical roofs and ornate spires, framed by a vibrant pink and blue sky. The castle exudes the Magic Kingdom’s whimsical and magical ambiance at Disney World.

Credit: Inside the magic

As Walt Disney World has become more focused on adult audiences, Disney has had to compromise to accommodate adult needs. One of those changes was serving alcohol at the parks.

A night scene showing the back view of a family wearing Mickey Mouse hats, gazing at the illuminated Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.
Credit: Disney

Walt Disney wanted his parks to be “family friendly” and was dead set against selling alcohol there. However, Disney World has since changed that policy, allowing guests to consume alcohol at every park.

That policy change has also caused problems. EPCOT has turned into a Frat Party every Saturday night, with drunk guests taking over the park. However, new stories from women have come to light that show Disney may want to rethink these compromises.

Several Disney World guests took to X (formerly Twitter) to make allegations of sexual harassment against other guests while at Disney World. It started with one woman telling her story about having other guests “cat call” her while she was at a Disney park.

Aurora, Tiana, Snow White, Belle, and Ariel
Credit: Disney

Once that one guest told her story, other women came forward with other allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment at Disney Parks. While other guests told their stories, others agreed that sexual misconduct does not have a place anywhere, let alone a Disney park.

There is a policy on sexual misconduct if a fellow employee harasses any Disney World employees. However, there is no policy if a guest does that transgression.

Since sexual harassment is a crime in Florida, anyone who commits the crime at Disney World would be subject to local law and would be banned from the parks for life. However, it would be hard to prove unless someone overhears it or gets it on video.

Some said that she should have told Disney World employees about the person, but unless the Disney employee overheard the encounter, the person would simply deny it.

Disney World is full of children, and all guests should set a good example while in the parks.

It is important to remember that no matter where you are or how much you paid to get in, there is no place for any kind of unwanted sexual encounter. It does not matter if you think it’s flattering; it’s not, unwanted, and not right.

If everyone just tries to be a better human being, everyone’s Disney World experience could be magical. Everyone should be able to enjoy the parks without fear of being harassed ever.

Have you ever been harassed at a Disney Park? 

