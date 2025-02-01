“What Is Going On?” Guest Claims Everything at Disney Was “Broken”

Bad things can still happen at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

It’s always a bummer to visit a theme park only to find its rides and attractions closed, which is exactly what happened to unlucky guests earlier this week at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to first-hand accounts, as well as Disney’s official My Disney Experience app, multiple offerings went down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, leading one guest to share a post online about it.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to perhaps the best selection of thrill rides at Walt Disney World. While the park is somewhat small and doesn’t feature as many attractions or experiences as Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Hollywood Studios still packs quite a punch.

The park’s selection of attractions is unmatched in terms of technology and overall theming, which makes their absence even more prominent when they are closed. One guest, in particular, had a few things to say about the state of Hollywood Studios earlier this week, asking others how they felt.

Reddit user MGDlikethebeer shared a post about a disappointing experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. According to the guest and those in the comments, multiple rides, including Tower of Terror, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Rise of the Resistance, suffered technical difficulties and complications.

“Rise was in like, C mode not even B. Runaway railway was broken in the little room before the ride and half of tower was broken,” said the guest. “Still had fun, but holy cow, Disney, what is going on.”

The majority of commentators share the sentiment that downtime is becoming increasingly common at Walt Disney World, though this claim has not been backed up with actual data.

Rides and attractions have certainly grown more advanced and demanding over the last few decades, with Rise of the Resistance featuring dozens of elements and intricate machines that all need to work in tandem.

As a result, the attraction suffers from frequent downtime and delayed openings, as does Disney’s newest roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind which is found in EPCOT.

While unfortunate, ride closures and technical difficulties are just a part of life at theme parks. As such, Walt Disney World places a big emphasis on the safety of its guests and employees, known as cast members.

Not only is Hollywood Studios home to intense roller coasters like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, but the park also features Disney World’s infamous drop tower ride, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. These two attractions have become quintessential parts of Walt Disney World for guests looking for something more intense and adrenaline-pumping.

Also located at Hollywood Studios is Slinky Dog Dash, a family roller coaster that still offers many thrills. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is perhaps Disney Imagineering’s best work to date, blending multiple ride systems into one immersive and cohesive experience.

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World?