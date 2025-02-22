Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Update After Disney World Park Closes Down to All Guests

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 3 Comments
The entrance to Walt Disney World Resort as seen through a car window

Credit: Foxbert, Flickr

An update on the status of the Walt Disney World Resort following the two-day closure of its theme park in Central Florida.

Cinderella Castle at night
Credit: Inside the Magic

Orlando’s world-famous theme parks are bracing for the annual spring break rush, a time when crowds flood Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. With last year’s attendance numbers soaring, the parks are expected to hit capacity once again, leading to long lines, packed attractions, and an electric atmosphere as tourists from around the world descend on Central Florida.

But just as the excitement built, an unexpected twist threatened to shake up any pre-spring break plans. A powerful cold front swept through Florida, forcing closures at some of the region’s biggest water parks. Last year, an arctic blast shut down Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Universal’s Volcano Bay, and as 2025 continues, it seems so do the weather-related closures.

Pluto, Goofy, Minnie, and Mickey by the water at Blizzard Beach
Credit: Disney

Universal Orlando Resort confirmed that Volcano Bay would be closed on February 18 and 19 due to the chilly temperatures, a closure which was later extended. Over at Disney, the Blizzard Beach Water Park still operated on those days but closed on February 20 and, later, on February 21. Forecasts predicted highs in the mid-60s and lows dipping into the low 40s, which meant trouble for guests hoping to enjoy the water parks.

Now, following the two-day shutdown of Blizzard Beach, the water park is back open at the Walt Disney World Resort as of Saturday, February 22, 2025. The park has operating hours from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. meaning guests can head out and experience attractions like Summit Plummet, Tike’s Peak, Toboggan Racers, and Melt-Away Bay.

Volcano Bay will also welcome guests this weekend, but will close again on February 24 and 25 as part of Universal’s seasonal operating schedule.

Aerial view of Volcano Bay
Credit: Universal

Despite the unpredictable weather, Orlando’s theme park scene is charging full steam ahead with some of its most exciting developments yet. Universal is working tirelessly to bring Epic Universe to life, a massive new park set to redefine the guest experience. Meanwhile, Disney has big plans of its own, with new themed lands on the horizon.

Magic Kingdom is set to welcome a Cars-themed area near the Villains land, Animal Kingdom will introduce a Tropical Americas expansion, and Hollywood Studios is preparing for a brand-new Monsters, Inc. experience.

How do you feel about the continued weather-related shutdowns of the Orlando water parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

