Universal Studios’ Newest Theme Park Expansion Is Now Open to All Guests

It’s finally here!

Minion Land is now open at Universal Studios Singapore. The new expansion officially opened its gates on Friday, February 14, after a relatively short construction period, adding to Universal Singapore’s collection of attractions.

A Minion Land opened at the Universal Orlando Resort back in 2023, adding the colorful and mischievous banana-loving creatures from Illumination’s animated films to the theme park. In the years since, Minion Land has become a must-do spot for guests, especially those with younger children, offering fun food and attractions to enjoy and explore.

Universal’s New Minion Land

Singapore’s new Minion Land brings with it Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, a 3D simulator ride to the theme park.

With the opening of Illumination’s Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, the Minions have a home in each Universal theme park around the world, offering guests of all ages new and captivating ways to engage with their favorite characters,” Universal Destinations & Experiences President of New Ventures Page Thompson said.

“We look forward to continually expanding the Universal portfolio with new game-changing attractions.”

Singapore’s new Minion Land takes over the spot of the park’s former Madagascar-themed area and includes three new neighborhoods: Gru’s Neighborhood, Super Silly Fun Land, and Minion Marketplace.

Gru’s Neighborhood is where guests will find Minion Mayhem and other experiences. Super Silly Fin Land features Silly Swirly jets, a Buggie Boogie carousel, and a variety of carnival-style games. Minion Marketplace is where guests can shop and dine.

“Minion Land is set to become one of Singapore’s key tourism attractions and is part of a series of upcoming, enhanced visitor experiences at RWS,” Resorts World Sentosa Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tan Hee Teck said.

“These include new signature dining spots, a transformed lifestyle Forum, a reimagined boutique luxury hotel, the much-anticipated launch of the Singapore Oceanarium and Research Learning Centre, and a brand-new waterfront lifestyle development, among others.”

Epic Universe

Minion Land arrives just a few months ahead of Universal’s new theme park Epic Universe, which is primed to be not just one of the biggest theme park moments of the year but perhaps of all time.

Filled with stunning new rides and attractions, as well as various shops, eateries, and other locations, Epic Universe is advertised as an incredibly immersive and jam-packed vacation destination, one that raises the already high bar of Universal’s other theme park experiences.

Epic Universe will feature several core franchises and brands as anchors, ranging from the How to Train Your Dragon series of animated films to Super Mario. Epic Universe will also feature a land based entirely on the company’s collection of classic monsters, like Frankenstein and the Wolfman.

Titled Dark Universe, this specific land has generated a lot of buzz, mostly due to the land’s main “E-ticket” attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. Universal has touted this intense and richly detailed dark ride as one of its most advanced yet, featuring over a dozen life-like animatronics.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios this year?