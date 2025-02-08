Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Faces Major Shift as Disney Responds to Criticism

Big changes are on the horizon for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars may be one of the most popular franchises of all time, but its respective theme park land has garnered mixed reactions since debuting in 2019.

Located at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the land transports guests to the remote Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. Set during the era between The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019), the immersive experience focuses on the Star Wars sequel trilogy, featuring characters like Rey and Kylo Ren.

However, this focus on the sequel trilogy has been a point of contention for many longtime fans of the franchise, with criticism directed at the absence of iconic characters from the original and prequel trilogies. The land’s attractions, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, draw on the sequel trilogy’s conflict between the Resistance and the First Order, meaning beloved characters like Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and Anakin Skywalker are notably absent.

Many longtime fans had hoped for a broader Star Wars experience, allowing elements from across the entire saga to be represented in the land. While recent additions, like The Mandalorian and Grogu meet-and-greets – plus their upcoming addition to Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run – indicated that Disney might loosen its stance on the canon, it seems like Disney is set to crack open the land’s timeline completely soon with the arrival of one character.

In a recent Instagram post, Disney has teased the potential appearance of Luke Skywalker in Galaxy’s Edge.

A video shared by the official Disney Parks account shows a cloaked figure approaching the Millennium Falcon, accompanied by R2-D2, and is captioned with the iconic line, “A Jedi… like his father before him.” This figure bears a striking resemblance to Luke Skywalker as portrayed in The Mandalorian, where a de-aged Mark Hamill reprised his role as the Jedi Master.

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For those familiar with the official timeline, Luke’s appearance in Galaxy’s Edge poses a glaring issue—he is supposed to have died at the end of The Last Jedi, having become one with the Force after a confrontation with Kylo Ren. This departure from the established timeline is a significant shift for the land, signaling that Disney may be willing to bend if not completely abandon, the canon around which Galaxy’s Edge was built.

While the inclusion of Luke Skywalker in Galaxy’s Edge raises questions about the park’s commitment to its official timeline, it also presents an opportunity for Disney to revitalize a land that has faced criticism for feeling too static. Disneyland’s other lands, such as Fantasyland and Avengers Campus, have no issue blending characters from across various eras and storylines, offering guests a more dynamic experience.

For a land that has struggled to appeal to a wide range of Star Wars fans, Luke Skywalker’s potential long-term presence could provide the spark needed to make Galaxy’s Edge sing. Whether this is a temporary addition for Disneyland’s upcoming Season of the Force celebration or the beginning of a permanent change remains to be seen. However, for many fans, the prospect of Luke Skywalker’s continued presence in Galaxy’s Edge may be just the change the land needs.