Rachel Zegler Officially Addresses ‘Snow White’ Backlash Weeks Before Release

Snow White herself, Rachel Zegler, has a few things to say about the controversy surrounding Disney’s newest film.

Star of Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake, Rachel Zegler, is setting the record straight, sharing her thoughts and opinions regarding the large amounts of backlash the film has received due to her comments.

Zegler has gone on record calling Disney’s original 1937 animated classic “dated” and accused Snow White’s prince of “literally staling” her. Zegler even joked about not including a prince at all in her new live-action version of the film, a comment that generated a decent amount of backlash among fans.

Now, Zegler is setting the record straight, claiming this backlash comes from a place of love rather than hate.

“I interpret people’s sentiments towards this film as passion,” Zegler told Vogue Mexico. “What an honor to be a part of something that people feel so passionately about. We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us, and all we can do is our best.” (Quotes have been translated from Spanish to English by Variety)

Snow White’s 86-Year Legacy

Originally released in 1937, few films, animated or not, have become quite as iconic or as beloved as Disney’s Snow White. Adapted from the classic Grimm Brothers fairy tale, Disney revolutionized animation and filmmaking with Snow White.

While Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White has an estimated budget of over $200 million, the original 2D animated film was produced on a budget of just $1.5 million. Snow White went on to gross $8 million during its initial release, with the film’s lifetime gross sitting around $418 million when adjusted for inflation.

While visuals are key to Snow White, the film’s music also plays a major role in its iconography. Songs like “Heigh-Ho,” “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” and “Whistle While You Work” remain classics to this day.

Now, in 2025, Disney seeks to retell its original story, though some fans are skeptical.

Disney’s live-action Snow White

Disney first announced its plans to create a live-action adaption of its original animated princess fairytale back in 2016, though these plans would shift and evolve over the coming decade. In 2019, it was revealed that Marc Webb, director of both Amazing Spider-Man movies, would helm Disney’s Snow White remake.

Rachel Zegler was eventually confirmed to be Snow White herself, an actress who has made a name for herself by working with legendary directors like Steven Spielberg in 2021’s West Side Story and starring in blockbuster franchises like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023).

However, Disney’s Snow White would hit shaky waters, with the film being pushed back from its original March 2024 release date. Rumors suggested large portions of the film were reshot, and there was a decent chunk of controversy surrounding Disney’s decision to use animated dwarfs rather than real people, something famed actor and entertainer Peter Dinklage criticized.

Nothing would be as controversial as what Zegler had to say about the film, with the actress landing in hot water multiple times due to her comments about both the film itself and its characters. With less than a month left until Snow White‘s release, it appears Zegler, or rather Disney, maybe doing some damage control.

“I understand that the conversation comes from the community not wanting to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora,” continued Zegler. “I know where I’ve been, I represent it in my narrative, and I carry it in my heart every day. No one can ever tell me that it’s not a part of me.”

Snow White releases in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Will you be watching Snow White?