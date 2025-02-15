Police and Firefighters on the Scene After Issue Halts Service of Disney Train

Guests visiting Disneyland Park yesterday afternoon were met with an unusual scene when the Casey Jr. Circus Train came to a sudden stop on the tracks. The incident, which occurred on February 14, 2025, at approximately 1:30 PM, prompted a response from both police and firefighters, leaving many visitors wondering what had happened. One eyewitness took to social media to ask:

“Anyone know what was going on at Casey’s yesterday? Around 1:30 PM, Casey’s stopped and police and firefighters [were] up there.”

As of now, Disneyland has not released an official statement regarding the cause of the stoppage, and it remains unclear whether the issue was technical, medical, or safety-related. However, emergency personnel arriving on the scene suggested

the situation required immediate attention.

About Casey Jr. Circus Train

Casey Jr. Circus Train is a beloved Fantasyland attraction inspired by the classic 1941 Disney film Dumbo. The miniature train ride takes guests on a whimsical journey through Storybook Land, offering picturesque views of charming, fairy-tale settings. Unlike Disneyland’s larger-scale trains, Casey Jr. provides a more intimate, family-friendly experience, with guests riding in animal cage cars or open-air sleighs.

The attraction has been a Disneyland staple since 1955, delighting visitors with its cheerful soundtrack, gentle hills, and playful narration as it makes its way through the winding track. Though it is generally a smooth and low-intensity ride, technical issues or guest-related concerns can occasionally lead to temporary stops.

Ongoing Investigation & Ride Status

At this time, the cause of the ride stoppage has not been confirmed, and there are no reports of injuries. Disney’s emergency response teams frequently collaborate with local authorities to ensure the safety of guests and attractions, so police and firefighter presence may have been precautionary.

As of this morning, Casey Jr. Circus Train appears to be operating as normal, with no visible closures or downtime reported. However, guests planning to visit Disneyland today may want to check the Disneyland app for real-time ride updates.

While the incident remains a mystery for now, fans of Casey Jr. can rest assured that the little train that thought it could is back on track—continuing its delightful journey through Storybook Land.