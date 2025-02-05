Disney Guests Forced Into Dark Hotel Room After Spending $600 a Night

A Disneyland Resort guest recently shared a disconcerting review of the newly renovated Pixar Place Hotel.

Pixar Place Hotel officially opened in January 2024, taking over the former Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

The luxury Disney Resort hotel, which costs around $600 a night most nights, features entertainment, shopping, and dining inspired by Pixar films like Inside Out (2015), The Incredibles (2004), Soul (2020), Wall-E (2008), and more. It also offers convenient access to Pixar Pier via an alternate entrance to Disney California Adventure Park.

One year after opening, some guests say the pricey Disney Resort is struggling. Redditor u/poohsyourdaddy_03 recently shared their experience staying five nights at Pixar Place Hotel, calling it “overall great” but with many “pet peeves.”

“The lights in our room didn’t work,” the Disney Park guest began. “There’s a huge mural behind the beds which we never saw front lit as they’re meant to be seen.”

The elevators often left the guest’s family trapped on their floor.

“The elevator system SUCKS,” they continued. “Really really really sucks. It’s a call system which I use at work but they send them all the way up before coming back down so if you’re on a lower floor, it gets to you already filled. It took me five cycles and 25 minutes to get downstairs from the 3rd floor with luggage. Request a higher floor if you stay here.”

The guest enjoyed convenient access to Disney California Adventure Park but felt the perk wasn’t offered as advertised.

“The Pixar entrance has been closing early each day,” they said.” If I left the park and wanted to come back after 12, I had to use other entrances. What’s the point of having your own if it’s not always open?”

Still, they enjoyed their stay: “The onsite restaurant is great and it’s a great location. Seeing Bing Bong on the lobby is another plus.”

Other Disney Parks fans shared similar experiences with Pixar Place Hotel.

“Stayed there last fall during marathon weekend,” u/MidwesternTransplant commented.”Had the misfortune of checking out with all the marathoners. Every elevator was packed for 45 straight minutes, and one of the elevators (the Up one) was down during our entire visit. So sad to hear they haven’t remedied this.”

“The elevator system was our biggest negative staying there,” said u/_g_j_b_. “I ended up carrying my stroller down the stairwell because it took me almost 30 min of waiting and we were going to be late for reservations. The location, cleanliness and theming were awesome and we would totally stay there again. But, I agree with you. The elevator system needs to be changed.”

What was your most memorable experience at a Disney Resort hotel? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!