Disney Seals “Offensive” Pirates of the Caribbean Ride, Guest Impact Detailed

Disneyland Resort‘s controversial Pirates of the Caribbean ride has broken down once again, leaving guests trapped in a “horizontal” position for at least 30 minutes.

Pirates of the Caribbean has entertained guests in New Orleans Square since 1967. It was the last ride whose construction was overseen by Walt Disney, who died three months before it opened. Walt Disney Imagineers later created versions of the attraction for Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

The 57-year-old Disneyland Park attraction has undergone several changes, from the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics in the 2000s to the late 2010s retheme of a sexist bride auction scene. Walt Disney Imagineering reimagined the objectified female animatronics as independent pirates in their own right.

Despite the numerous updates, some Disney Parks fans have advocated for the cancellation of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. In 2023, a woman went viral for saying she felt objectified by the attraction’s male pirate animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” she explained. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Although the Disney Park guest garnered backlash, some women agreed with her.

“It feels like we’re the entertainment for them and I do not like it,” one Disney Parks fan replied.

“I always felt violated on this ride,” said another.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort haven’t promised any future updates to Pirates of the Caribbean. However, it might be time for some routine maintenance. Last week, Shelby (@l8dyshe on TikTok) shared this video of herself “stuck horizontal” on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park:

“Help is not coming,” the Disney Park guest wrote, explaining that she’d been stuck on the attraction for more than 30 minutes. It’s unclear whether Disney cast members evacuated the guests or restarted the ride.

Disneyland Resort rarely publishes the reasons behind temporary ride closures, and this instance is no exception. However, Pirates of the Caribbean eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s finalization.

Which version of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride do you prefer: today’s or the original? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!