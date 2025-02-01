Disruptive Multi-Day Closure Begins at Disney World, All Guests Rerouted Elsewhere

A multi-day closure will continue until February 4 at Walt Disney World Resort.

As the largest of Disney’s theme park resorts across the globe, Disney World operates like a fully functioning city. The resort spans roughly 25,000 acres with four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom) and over 25 hotels to accommodate its millions of guests per year.

Unsurprisingly, extensive behind-the-scenes operations are required to keep everything running smoothly. That’s especially obvious this week as Disney continues its efforts to improve congestion around the resort by undertaking work on one of its busiest roads.

Disney World Closure Commences

Seven Seas Drive – which runs from World Drive all the way down past Seven Seas Lagoon and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Floridian Way – will be closed between the entrance to the Polynesian and the road’s intersection with Floridian Way until February 4, 2025. This was actually the previous route to the Polynesian before guests could take the current route via Seven Seas Drive.

That means that all guests hoping to drive to the Polynesian will instead need to take World Drive to the intersection at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, where they should then turn left. Signs have been erected in the area to direct guests via the temporary new route.

Guests without a car also have the option of visiting the Polynesian via the monorail. By parking at the Transportation and Ticket Center (which recently saw some drama as a guest was arrested for cocaine possession), guests can take the monorail directly to the hotel, where they can enjoy the likes of ‘Ohana, Kona Cafe, and Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace.

Recent Updates to Disney World

The resort also recently debuted the newest Disney Vacation Club villas. Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows debuted in January to mixed opinions from diehard Disney fans. Some dismissed the exterior of the new building as looking too sterile and corporate compared to other Disney lodging, while others praised the elegant new interior decor.

Island Tower not only contains rooms inspired by Moana (2016) but also Wailulu Bar & Grill, described by Disney as “a tropical getaway when you indulge in delicious flavors inspired by cuisine from the South Pacific Islands.”

Disney is in the process of trying to improve the traffic flow around Magic Kingdom Park and nearby hotels, including the Polynesian, Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The most popular of Disney’s four theme parks in Florida (not to mention the most-visited theme park in the world), congestion can be a real issue. Disney first filed a permit with the South Florida Water Management District to support construction in 2021.

