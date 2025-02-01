Guests Evacuated from Disney’s Indiana Jones Ride After Alarming Incident

Guests visiting Disneyland Park on Monday, January 27, were met with an unexpected disruption when Indiana Jones Adventure abruptly shut down, prompting a swift evacuation of the attraction. According to reports from visitors, fire alarms sounded, and cast members appeared visibly concerned as they hurried guests out of the ride’s queue.

Related: Fistfights and Explosions: Exploring the Most Dangerous Attraction in Disney World

An Unusual Breakdown Raises Questions

One guest who was waiting to board shared their experience online:

“We were about to get on the ride when everything shut down and fire alarms started going off. The staff actually looked pretty concerned and got us out quickly. It took about 3-4 hours for the ride to get back up and running. Hoping everyone was okay!”

The sudden closure left many wondering about the cause of the alarm and whether a potential fire hazard had been detected inside the attraction. While temporary ride breakdowns are common at Indiana Jones Adventure due to its complex ride system, incidents involving a full evacuation and fire alarms are far less frequent.

Ride Reopens After Hours-Long Downtime

The attraction remained closed for approximately three to four hours following the evacuation. During that time, Disneyland cast members and maintenance teams worked behind the scenes to assess and address the situation. Guests who had been hoping to embark on Indy’s daring journey were left in limbo, with many speculating about the seriousness of the issue.

Later in the evening, Indiana Jones Adventure resumed operations, suggesting that whatever triggered the alarm was successfully resolved. Disney has not officially commented on the incident, leaving many to wonder whether it was a routine safety precaution or something more serious.

Disney’s Commitment to Safety

Disneyland is known for its rigorous safety protocols, ensuring that guests and cast members’ well-being remains the top priority. Fire alarms and emergency evacuations—while rare—are part of the resort’s precautionary measures to swiftly address any potential risks.

For now, Indiana Jones Adventure is back in operation, and guests can once again embark on their thrilling expedition through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. While this incident remains a mystery, it serves as a reminder that even the world’s most famous theme parks aren’t immune to technical hiccups and unexpected surprises.

Guests planning to visit Indiana Jones Adventure are encouraged to check the Disneyland app for real-time ride updates to avoid potential downtime.