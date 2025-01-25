Fistfights and Explosions: Exploring the Most Dangerous Attraction in Disney World

Is this Disney’s most dangerous attraction?

Walt Disney World is home to dozens of iconic roller coasters and classic dark rides, though there’s one experience in particular that remains one of the resort’s most unique. Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is exactly the kind of attraction that’s advertised on the tin: a loud, epic, and thrilling showcase of very real and very dangerous stunts.

The attraction seeks to give viewers a peek behind the curtain of film production, letting them watch as stunt performers play out scenes inspired by iconic moments from the film that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark (198)

While Disney’s various other Indiana Jones-themed experiences are all quite exciting, none are as exhilarating or as dangerous as Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

A Live Cast

Unlike most of Disney’s other theme park attractions, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular requires real performers for the magic to work. This, in turn, results in an experience that feels a lot more real and exciting. However, as is the case with any life performance, things can quickly take a turn for the worse, which is why Disney employs highly skilled stunt professionals for this show.

Multiple actors portray characters in the show, all of whom are subjected to some spine-tingling stunts. Whether they’re jumping on top of a moving plane or swinging from a whip, the cast adds life to Disney’s Indiana Jones-themed stunts.

Real Stunts

Part of the magic of Disney’s Indiana Jones stunt show comes from the real stunts performed throughout the experience, which range from fake punches to daring falls. The cast all face some hair-rasing stunts and situations, with the two lead actors who portray Indy and Marion leaping, jumping, falling, and shooting their way through several intense scenes.

While some moments, like the previously mentioned fake punches, are, in fact, not real, others are, such as the big fall both Indy and Marion endure during the middle scene. Toward the end of the show, multiple cars and boxes of “ammunition” explode, lighting several parts of the stage on fire.

These elements, while controlled, are very real and very dangerous and require a lot of planning and monitoring to ensure the safety of both the cast and crew as well as those in the audience.

Accidents Happen

Despite all the training and maintenance that goes into every performance, accidents still can and do happen, albeit very rarely. Most of these instances are minor and result in small scene changes. However, sometimes, bigger, rounder obstacles can get in the way.

Perhaps the most infamous example of an accident during Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is the moment when the show’s boulder catapulted off of its railing during the beginning sequence, launching toward guests in the audience. This incident reportedly occurred during a 1992 performance of the stunt show, with a recording being uploaded to YouTube back in 2009 by Altair6films.

It’s unclear what exactly went wrong, but the large rubber boulder that is supposed to roll down toward Indy instead gets pushed off its track, launching down toward guests. The ball luckily stops before bouncing into the crowd, with the cast and crew quickly responding and stopping the boulder from rolling further.

Other incidents have occurred over the years, though again, these mishaps are exceedingly rare. In 2009, OSHA fined the park $1,000 after three performers received injuries in three separate incidents. In one instance, a performer fell 30 feet due to a cable failure.

Another incident involved a performer falling 25 feet when a prop ladder unexpectedly collapsed, and the third involved a performer getting pinned in a trap.

The show’s most serious accident occurred in 2009 when 30-year-old Anislav Varbanov died after performing a standard tumbling roll. This incident occurred during a rehearsal on August 17, with the following day’s performances being canceled as a result.

“We have lost a valued cast member, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers as we mourn his passing,” said Disney officials in its original statement.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has been regularly performing since 1989, and despite the previously mentioned incidents all being extremely serious, one even fatal, the attraction’s age speaks to the overall safety of the stunts being performed.

Disney has significantly overhauled its Hollywood Studios theme park over the years, though its Indiana Jones-themed stunt show has remained a popular option for those seeking to inject their Disney World vacations with little more action. The show is performed multiple times throughout the day, though the times and frequency have changed in recent years.

An Action-Packed Show Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.