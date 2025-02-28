America’s Tallest Roller Coaster Crumbles to Ground, Fans Left Devastated

The ride continued to face setbacks over the years, including a lightning strike in 2009 that caused significant damage and kept Kingda Ka closed for three months. Then, in 2011, the coaster was hit with further damage ahead of Hurricane Irene, though it’s unclear if the storm played a role.

The ride remained off-limits for nearly eight months, only returning for the 2012 season. Even after its lengthy shutdowns, Kingda Ka wasn’t out of the woods. In 2012, a young guest was hospitalized after being struck by a bird mid-ride, adding to the coaster’s checkered history.

Six Flags Implodes Kingda Ka

Finally, after months of rumors, Six Flags Great Adventure quietly shuttered Kingda Ka for good in 2024 – something the park only confirmed after the ride had already been closed for several days.

Months later, today was the ride’s final stand. Literally, as Inside the Magic initially reported in December, the coaster was officially demolished this morning.

Jackson Township Police issued a warning last night in which it urged drivers along the Rt. 537 corridor to avoid blocking traffic if they decide to watch the implosion. They also cautioned spectators to keep a safe distance from the site, warning that anyone who attempted to secure a close-up view could face arrest and trespassing charges.

NBC10 Philadelphia hosted a live stream for those not in the area hoping to watch the implosion. Various videos of its implosion have since circulated on social media, with guests mourning the loss of the once-great ride.

Long live the king 👑 The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey was brought down in an implosion to make way for a new ride. When it opened in May of 2005, it was the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world. https://t.co/ND4WzBlEMK pic.twitter.com/gTXobXEIPQ — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2025

Fortunately, the plot won’t stand empty for long. Six Flags has confirmed plans to build a “multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster” in its place, with an opening date set for some time in 2026.

Did you ever get a chance to ride Kingda Ka?