America’s Tallest Roller Coaster Crumbles to Ground, Fans Left Devastated

Six Flags has said a permanent farewell to one of its most beloved attractions today.
While Six Flags has welcomed numerous iconic coasters over the years, few are as famous as Kingda Ka. Located at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, the attraction opened in 2005 as the tallest roller coaster in the world (it was previously also the fastest until Formula Rossa opened at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi).
Standing 456 feet high, riders were launched from 0 to 128 mph in just 3.5 seconds, sending them straight up a nearly vertical tower before plummeting down at a staggering 270-degree angle. The thrill factor made it a must-ride for adrenaline junkies looking for an intense experience.
While popular, Kingda Ka had a rough history. This started just a month after its 2005 debut when a faulty bolt triggered a major malfunction, knocking out the launch cable and damaging several brake fins. With parts out of stock, Six Flags had to place a special order and put the ride through extensive testing before it could reopen on August 4, 2005, just in time for the summer crowds.
The ride continued to face setbacks over the years, including a lightning strike in 2009 that caused significant damage and kept Kingda Ka closed for three months. Then, in 2011, the coaster was hit with further damage ahead of Hurricane Irene, though it’s unclear if the storm played a role.
The ride remained off-limits for nearly eight months, only returning for the 2012 season. Even after its lengthy shutdowns, Kingda Ka wasn’t out of the woods. In 2012, a young guest was hospitalized after being struck by a bird mid-ride, adding to the coaster’s checkered history.
Jackson Township Police issued a warning last night in which it urged drivers along the Rt. 537 corridor to avoid blocking traffic if they decide to watch the implosion. They also cautioned spectators to keep a safe distance from the site, warning that anyone who attempted to secure a close-up view could face arrest and trespassing charges.
NBC10 Philadelphia hosted a live stream for those not in the area hoping to watch the implosion. Various videos of its implosion have since circulated on social media, with guests mourning the loss of the once-great ride.
Long live the king 👑
The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey was brought down in an implosion to make way for a new ride. When it opened in May of 2005, it was the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.
Fortunately, the plot won’t stand empty for long. Six Flags has confirmed plans to build a “multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster” in its place, with an opening date set for some time in 2026.