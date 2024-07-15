Windows Shattered After Lightning Strike: Disney Guests Stuck Dangling 65 Feet High

Yesterday, things turned from magical to very intense at Walt Disney World Resort.

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World, perhaps to visit Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, or to eat and drink around the world at EPCOT, you likely have noticed the weather.

Orlando seemed to be a great location for the theme park, as Florida does not suffer too much from cold weather, nor is there any snow to stop theme park operations. In Orlando, Disney World can be open 365 days per year without weather being too much of an issue.

Well, at least cold weather.

While snow is not common in Florida, rain and storms indeed are.

Florida experiences a pronounced wet season from June to October, when the state receives the bulk of its annual rainfall. The combination of warm, moist air and the prevailing sea breezes creates ideal conditions for afternoon thunderstorms. These storms are often accompanied by heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

While the wet season is the peak period for rainfall, showers and thunderstorms can occur throughout the year. The state’s average annual rainfall varies but generally ranges from 50 to 65 inches.

Florida is notorious for its intense and frequent storms. The state is situated within the Atlantic hurricane basin, making it susceptible to the devastating impacts of these powerful weather systems. The hurricane season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th, although storms can form outside this period. Hurricane’s have been known to, at times, shut down the Disney parks depending on their intensity.

On average, Florida experiences about six named storms, three hurricanes, and one major hurricane per year. However, these numbers can fluctuate significantly from season to season. The state’s geography, with its extensive coastline and warm waters, provides ideal conditions for hurricane development and intensification.

AccuWeather has released its seasonal forecast, predicting an active hurricane season this summer and fall.

Running from June 1 to November 30, the season may see the early development of tropical systems—storms fueled by warm sea surface temperatures rather than weather fronts.

The forecast anticipates 20 to 25 named storms, with eight to 12 possibly becoming hurricanes, and four to six of these potentially making direct landfall in the U.S. This is above the average season, which typically sees about 14 named storms.

In comparison, the 2023 season recorded 20 named storms, including seven hurricanes. Hurricane Idalia was the only storm to make landfall in the U.S., hitting Florida’s Big Bend region on August 30 as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph.

Even if a powerful hurricane hits Orlando this year, guests at Walt Disney World will remain safe. The theme park is designed with buildings capable of withstanding a Category 5 hurricane (including Cinderella Castle), and cast members are trained to ensure guest safety.

Their hurricane management skills are so well-regarded that many residents choose to book stays at Disney Resorts when severe storms are expected. So, if you’re visiting Disney World during hurricane season, rest assured that a stay at a Disney Resort hotel will provide safety and comfort in the event of severe weather impacting Orlando during your visit.

Lightning is a common occurrence in Florida, especially during the warm, humid months. The state consistently ranks among the top in the nation for lightning-related fatalities. The combination of frequent thunderstorms and a large population makes lightning safety a crucial concern.

It’s important to note that climate change is increasingly impacting Florida’s weather patterns. Rising sea levels, more intense rainfall events, and an overall warming trend are contributing to an increased risk of flooding, storm surge, and other weather-related hazards.

While Florida’s climate offers a unique and vibrant environment, it’s essential to be prepared for the challenges that come with it. Understanding the state’s weather patterns and taking appropriate precautions can help residents and visitors stay safe and enjoy all that Florida has to offer.

When a storm does strike at Walt Disney World, and there is thunder and lightning in the air, all outdoor attractions will close down until things are once again safe for guests. That means if you are in line for Slinky Dog Dash, you are next to ride, but lightning strikes the area; you will not be permitted to ride until cast members are given the clear that it is safe to allow you to do so.

While rides go down, most Disney transportation will stay open, including the Walt Disney World monorail.

The Walt Disney World Monorail System is an iconic mode of transportation within the Walt Disney World Resort. Inaugurated on October 1, 1971, alongside the resort’s opening, the monorail was envisioned as an elevated and efficient means of guest conveyance.

Initially, the system comprised two routes: the Magic Kingdom Resort Monorail and the Magic Kingdom Express Monorail. The system underwent expansion in 1982 with the addition of the EPCOT Monorail line, coinciding with the opening of EPCOT Center.

The primary purpose of the monorail system is to provide convenient and efficient transportation for guests between the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC), the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and select resort hotels. The monorail offers a unique and elevated perspective of the Walt Disney World landscape, enhancing the overall guest experience.

The monorail system currently encompasses three lines:

Magic Kingdom Resort Monorail: Connects the TTC, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Magic Kingdom Express Monorail: Offers a direct, express route between the TTC and the Magic Kingdom.

EPCOT Monorail: Connects the TTC and EPCOT.

The monorail system has become an integral part of the Walt Disney World experience, providing guests with a seamless and enjoyable mode of transportation throughout the resort.

The monorails are said to take on an average of 150,000 guests per day, and nearly 50,000,000 annually.

Yesterday, a massive storm took over much of the Disney property. Fox News is warning Orlando residents and visitors that today will bring a similar fate, and they also made a note to reference the intense “deluge” that took place yesterday.

“Highs this week will be above normal with temperatures in the mid-90s. Monday’s coverage of storms is likely not going to be quite as extensive as Sunday afternoon’s deluge (with a 60% chance today), but we’ll still catch a “likely” chance for storms for an hour or two, setting up near Orlando by the evening commute.”

Yesterday, guests at Disney World who were attempting to travel from Magic Kingdom to EPCOT via the monorail system reached out to Inside the Magic to let us know that their monorail was reportedly struck by lightning. This caused the monorail to go down for an extensive amount of time, leaving guests stuck for at least an hour and a half.

When the monorail went down, the air conditioning cut with it, leaving guests trapped in what felt to become a “human oven”. The guests told us that many were beginning to have a panic attack due to the heat and confined space, as well as the smoke that was starting to appear. They told us that the doors would not open, so cast members had to break the glass windows of the monorail.

The guest told us that glass had even fallen into the bags of some on the monorail when it was broken.

This is actually standard protocol in these situations, and monorail operators and cast members are aware of this and have been trained on how to do it safely. Eventually, the guests were safely removed from the monorail, but they did note that it was far from a magical experience.

Unlike the Disney Skyliner, the monorail does not have a supply pack for guests to use in case they end up stuck atop.

Have you ever been stuck on any form of Disney transportation? What ended up happening to you?