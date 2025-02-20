Emergency Email Blasted to Disney Tourists After Safety Warning Triggers Closure

Residents and visitors near the Walt Disney World area should brace themselves for a sudden chill as the region faces a significant cold front. EmergencyEmail.ORG has officially issued a “Severe Weather Alert” for the area, highlighting that a cold weather advisory will be in effect until 9:00 a.m. on February 21.

This alert is coming at a time when Orlando is preparing for large crowds due to the upcoming runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, which kicks off on Friday, February 21. Here’s everything you need to know to stay prepared for the chilly conditions.

Forecasted Temperatures: A Cold End to the Week

Orlando residents are in for a brisk few days as temperatures take a sharp dip. The National Weather Service has predicted some of the coldest weather of the season this Friday morning, with lows in the mid to upper 30s to the northwest of I-4 and 40s across much of the rest of the area. The wind chill could make the temperatures feel even colder, with values dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

These conditions are a far cry from the typical warmth that central Florida is known for, especially as it heads into the busy spring break season. Residents and tourists alike will need to adjust to the colder weather, which could last through Saturday before a slight warming trend begins on Sunday.

A Rough Start to Spring Break

Spring break is one of the busiest times of the year for the world-famous theme parks in Orlando, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. With thousands of tourists expected to visit, the parks will likely be filled to capacity, leading to long lines and packed attractions. However, the unseasonably cold temperatures might affect plans for outdoor activities, making it important for visitors to adapt accordingly.

Last year, the region faced similar cold weather, which prompted closures of water parks such as Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Universal’s Volcano Bay. This year, it looks like history will repeat itself, as another arctic cold front has swept through Florida. According to a Click Orlando report, “A series of cold fronts look to reintroduce the chill back into the Sunshine State.”

Cold Weather Advisory and Theme Park Impact

EmergencyEmail.ORG’s “Severe Weather Alert” is a reminder of the potential dangers posed by this cold front. The cold weather advisory, in place until 9:00 AM on February 21, has led to the temporary closure of Walt Disney World’s Blizzard Beach water park for the next two days. With temperatures dropping and the wind chill making it feel even colder, outdoor attractions may become uncomfortable for guests.

The timing of this weather is unfortunate, as it coincides with the runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, which is set to begin on February 21. The marathon will draw thousands of participants and spectators to Walt Disney World, and these cold conditions could make for an uncomfortable experience. Athletes and spectators should be prepared for cold temperatures during the event and are encouraged to dress in layers.

Staying Warm at Walt Disney World

While the temperatures will be cold, there’s still plenty of magic to be had at Walt Disney World—if you’re prepared. Early risers and “rope droppers” (those who arrive as soon as the parks open) should expect chilly conditions in open spaces like the walkways at EPCOT and Animal Kingdom. The wind chill will make these areas feel even colder, so it’s important to layer up and wear warm clothes, including gloves and hats, if necessary.

However, there are plenty of indoor attractions to enjoy, which can provide a warm escape from the chilly air. Consider spending more time in attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom or Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. These indoor rides offer a cozy respite while still allowing you to experience the magic of Disney.

Boating and Beach Safety

For those planning to enjoy the outdoors beyond the theme parks, the National Weather Service has issued a warning for hazardous beach and boating conditions. These conditions are in effect through late Friday night, as gusty winds and rough waters could create dangerous situations along the coast. For anyone looking to venture out on the water or spend time at the beach, it’s important to exercise caution and be aware of the colder temperatures.

What’s Ahead: A Warming Trend on the Horizon

While the cold weather is expected to linger through Saturday, there is some hope on the horizon. The weather is expected to gradually warm up near normal by the middle of next week, with temperatures possibly reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

However, the forecast still calls for isolated coastal showers, mainly south of Cape Canaveral. By early next week, conditions are expected to trend toward more seasonable weather, with temperatures slowly returning to normal.

Residents and visitors to the Walt Disney World area should prepare for a significant cold front to impact the region through February 21. A cold weather advisory is in effect, and temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

For theme park guests, especially those visiting for the runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, staying warm will be key to making the most of your time at Disney World. Indoor attractions will be your best bet for staying comfortable, and outdoor activities such as boating and beach-going should be avoided due to hazardous conditions.

While the cold front might throw a wrench in some outdoor plans, the forecast calls for a warm-up by next week, so hold out hope for more pleasant weather ahead!