Disneyland Opens Reservations for Exclusive $145 Attraction

Guests can now guarantee their spot aboard one of the most unique experiences at Disneyland.

Big things are always around the corner at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” with 2025 being an especially big year for the Disneyland Resort. In recent weeks, guests have seen locations come and go, as well as massive projects begin to take shape.

However, a lot of the magic of the Disney theme parks is found in the details, and one of Disneyland’s latest attractions gives guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the resort’s oldest experiences.

Reservations Open for Disneyland Railroad Guided Tour

Reservations for Disneyland’s guided tour are now open. Disneyland invites guests aboard for this exclusive 90-minute guided tour of its historic steam-powered locomotive, offering a fun and educational experience that’s sure to be a hit for all guests.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore and learn about Disneyland’s Presidential Car, the Lilly Belle, named after Walt Disney’s Wife, Lillian. Historically, this car has only been open to VIP guests and other special groups, but thanks to this tour, more guests will be able to experience it.

The tour costs $145 per person and does not include regular theme park admission. Discounts for the tour are available for Disney Visa card holders.

Guests will be offered pastries as they “step into the past” aboard Disneyland’s authentic steam train. Guests will also be given a special free keepsake as a memento of their tour.

More information on Disneyland’s guided railroad tour can be found below, per the official Disneyland Resort website.

All Aboard!

Get a look into Walt Disney’s love for trains and discover the impact it had on the Disneyland Resort. On this eye-opening, 90-minute tour sure to delight both Disneyland fans and railroad enthusiasts alike, you’ll: Snack on a Treat

Enjoy a sweet pastry to steam power your journey through Disneyland Park. Step into the Past

Walk through the park listening to stories about where the idea behind Walt’s train creations first started. Understand the impact trains had on Walt Disney’s dreams—from animation and film all the way to the theme parks.

Understand the impact trains had on Walt Disney's dreams—from animation and film all the way to the theme parks. Learn About the Disneyland Park Roundhouse

This is where the magic happens for the historic Disneyland Railroad system—where the trains are kept overnight and cared for. You’ll learn about the building and the engineers that look after the Disneyland Monorail and trains.

You'll learn about the building and the engineers that look after the Disneyland Monorail and trains. Meet a Train Engineer

Take advantage of a special opportunity to interact with a train engineer and hear about the unique relationships they have with the Disneyland trains

