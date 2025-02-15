Disney World Park Not Reopening as First Thought, New Update Surfaces

A shake-up was thought to be on the horizon for the Walt Disney World Resort, as one of its theme parks looked set to close indefinitely in just a couple of months, but the shift at the beloved Central Florida destination may not be happening just yet.

Home to four iconic theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—Walt Disney World Resort also boasts two beloved water parks: Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. However, since November 2024, only Blizzard Beach has been in operation, as Typhoon Lagoon remained shuttered for its usual seasonal closure.

The practice of alternating closures between the two water parks has been in place since the pandemic, and it appears this operational strategy is here to stay. This means that at any given time, guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort will only have access to one of the two water parks—unless their visit coincides with the brief handover period.

Typically, when one park closes, the other reopens the very next day, ensuring a seamless transition. Earlier this year, it seemed guests had a clearer idea of when Blizzard Beach will close indefinitely and Typhoon Lagoon will once again welcome guests–but that now isn’t the case.

In late January, a look at the official Disney World website revealed that its operations calendar extended through July 20, 2025. However, Blizzard Beach’s hours mysteriously cut off after March 29, where they were then listed as “No Times Available.” Meanwhile, Typhoon Lagoon also showed as “No Times Available” for March 30—though history suggested that could have soon changed.

In previous years, Typhoon Lagoon reopened on March 19 in 2023 and March 17 in 2024. While March 30 would be slightly later than usual, it aligned with the expected timeline based on Blizzard Beach’s apparent upcoming closure. Barring any unexpected delays, it looked like Blizzard Beach would shut down on March 29, with Typhoon Lagoon reopening its gates on March 30.

However, it’s important to note that Disney has yet to make an official announcement regarding this transition.

Now, it seems Disney’s position has been made clearer as Blizzard Beach’s operating hours have extended for another week from March into April. The water park is showing as opening 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. up to and on April 5, 2025 but having no times available from April 6 onwards. However, over at Typhoon Lagoon’s landing page, there are still no operating times from April 6, either. The mystery continues.

This past season has been particularly rough for Blizzard Beach, with multiple cold fronts forcing unexpected closures. Before the New Year, frigid temperatures led to an extended shutdown of the park, as well as Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park. The latest closure occurred last month, as yet another arctic blast swept through the Sunshine State.

Looking ahead, it seems that, as spring break nears, Disney may have to close down Blizzard Beach once again as a new wave of cold weather enters the region over this weekend and into next week.

