“No Times Available,” Disney World Park Seemingly Ceasing Operations in Two Months

A Walt Disney World Resort theme park is expected to close indefinitely in around two months, signaling a new wave of changes at the Central Florida destination.

The Sunshine State’s Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—and two water theme parks, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Since November 2024, Disney has solely operated Blizzard Beach following Typhoon Lagoon’s seasonal closure.

The alternating opening and closing of the pair of water parks was a measure that continued from the pandemic era of Disney World operations and is seemingly being integrated into the overall park experience. This means that at any time, guests only have the option of one water park being open during their visit–unless, of course, the trip is booked over the changeover period.

Historically, one will close and the other will open the following day, meaning there is no gap in the water park offering Walt Disney World Resort offers its paying guests. And we may have a weekend on when the indefinite shutdown of Blizzard Beach and subsequent opening of Typhoon Lagoon will take place.

When looking at the official Disney World website, the operations calendar goes through July 20, 2025. However, Blizzard Beach’s operating hours only go up to March 29. From there, the hours are listed as “No Times Available.”

At the time of writing, Typhoon Lagoon is also showing as “No Time Available” for March 30, but in 2023, the park opened on March 19 and last year on March 17. While March 30 is around two weeks later than the previous couple of years, it does make sense when looking at the ceasing of Blizzard Beach’s hours.

Therefore, it is likely that on March 29, Blizzard Beach will close for the summer, and Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on March 30. Note that this is not confirmed by Disney as of yet.

It has been a rough season for Disney World’s Blizzard Beach, as multiple cold fronts have caused the park to shut down. Before the New Year, the water park had an extended closure due to weather (as did Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park), with the latest closure taking place this week due to the frigid arctic air taking over the Sunshine State.

How do you feel about Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon reopening soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!