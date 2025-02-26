Disney World Confirms Unprecedented Age Restrictions for Its Newest Attraction

Disney World is constantly evolving, adding fresh entertainment options that appeal to a wide range of guests.

Whether you’re heading to the parks or exploring the ever-growing Disney Springs, there’s always something new to experience. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom each bring their own unique offerings, from thrilling rides to immersive lands.

And over at Disney Springs, Disney’s shopping and dining district, new experiences continue to pop up, giving visitors something extra to enjoy outside of the parks.

One of the latest additions making waves is Level99, a social gaming experience that promises a mix of physical and mental challenges for guests looking for interactive fun. However, before you get too excited about planning your next visit, there’s something important to note—age restrictions have officially been confirmed for this new attraction.

What is Level99?

Level99 is a unique entertainment venue that blends escape-room-style challenges, interactive gaming, and team-based problem-solving. Originally launched in other cities like Natick, Massachusetts, the concept has been described as an “adult playground” where guests work together to complete various tasks.

With over 50 physical and mental games, the experience is designed to test skills in problem-solving, agility, and creativity.

Unlike traditional theme park attractions, Level99 isn’t a ride or a show—it’s a hands-on, participatory experience where players engage in different challenges. From climbing obstacles to solving puzzles, guests can expect an adventure that’s as much about teamwork as it is about individual skill.

The new Disney Springs location will be Level99’s largest yet, taking over the space formerly occupied by the NBA Experience, which closed permanently in 2021. Given its prime location on the West Side of Disney Springs, many visitors have been curious about how it will fit into Disney’s overall offerings and, more importantly, whether their whole family can participate.

Disney Springs Location Confirms Age Policy

With its emphasis on team challenges and physical activities, Level99 is primarily marketed toward adults. However, Disney Springs sees a wide variety of guests, including families with young children, so it was inevitable that questions would arise about age restrictions.

Level99 has now confirmed its official policy for the Disney Springs location, and while kids are allowed, there are strict guidelines depending on age:

Children 10 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult (18+) at all times.

must be accompanied by a paid adult (18+) at all times. Guests ages 11-15 must have a responsible adult (18+) present in the venue and reachable by phone.

must have a responsible adult (18+) present in the venue and reachable by phone. For groups larger than six, the party will need to split into smaller groups for challenges, requiring an additional adult in each subgroup for safety reasons.

These restrictions make it clear that Level99 isn’t designed for very young kids, as some of the activities require physical strength, problem-solving, and teamwork. Parents considering bringing children should take into account whether their kids are comfortable with more complex challenges and interactive games.

A New Chapter for the Former NBA Experience Space

The location that Level99 now occupies has an interesting history. It was once home to DisneyQuest, an indoor theme park packed with arcade games and virtual reality experiences. DisneyQuest was a fan favorite for years, offering a unique escape from the Florida heat and a gaming-focused alternative to the theme parks.

However, in 2017, DisneyQuest closed to make way for the NBA Experience, which opened in 2019. The basketball-themed attraction was meant to be a hub for sports fans, featuring hands-on activities, skill challenges, and NBA memorabilia.

Unfortunately, it never gained the traction Disney had hoped for, and after closing temporarily in 2020 due to the pandemic, it never reopened, ultimately shutting down for good in 2021.

With Level99 moving in, Disney Springs is shifting back toward interactive gaming but with a new twist. Unlike its predecessors, Level99 is designed to attract a broader audience beyond just Disney fans or sports lovers. The mix of physical and mental challenges makes it appealing to those who enjoy puzzle-solving, adventure-style activities, and social gaming experiences.

What to Expect When Level99 Opens

For those eager to check out Level99, the experience will last approximately 2-3 hours, depending on how many challenges guests choose to tackle. The venue will also include a dining area, allowing visitors to grab food and drinks after their gaming session.

Since the experience is designed with adults in mind, it’s worth noting that some of the challenge rooms may be too difficult for younger kids.

Level99 has described its games as “physically and mentally demanding,” meaning they require a combination of endurance, strategy, and quick thinking. While older kids and teens may find it exciting, younger children may struggle with some of the more complex puzzles and obstacles.

A New Kind of Entertainment at Disney Springs

The addition of Level99 at Disney Springs signals Disney’s continued interest in expanding entertainment options outside of its traditional parks. While it remains to be seen whether it will become a long-term hit, it certainly brings a fresh, interactive concept to the area.

For guests looking for something different beyond the usual shopping and dining experiences at Disney Springs, Level99 could be a fun way to challenge themselves and their friends. Just be sure to check the age requirements before planning your visit—because this is one attraction that’s not open to everyone.