Disney Cast Member Recalls “Most Messed Up Thing” as Guest Reportedly Dies at Resort

While a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort is meant to be a magical and memorable time, unfortunate, and sometimes tragic, occurrences happen while on vacation at the popular Central Florida destination.

Disney World attracts millions of visitors each year. Those guests are looked after by the parks’ many thousand cast members, who aim to deliver the magic that The Walt Disney Company is known for.

With so many guest interactions per day, cast members make for great storytellers, and it’s not unheard of for Mouse House employees to divulge information about what it’s like to work at the so-called Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, while many hope to regale positive encounters, a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit proved that not all stories about time at the resort are joyful.

After letting Reddit’s AMA community–which boasts 1.4 million members–know that they worked at the Disney theme parks for years, multiple users joined the thread by asking questions. One of those was what the most “messed up thing” they witnessed while working at the resort was.

“One day I had a shift as a leader (manager) at Hollywood Studios. I saw a man fall down on Sunset Boulevard, and he stayed down. I called 911 (I probably called 911 once a week or so working there) and we had medics there within a few minutes,” the cast member replied.

“The guy died of a heart attack right there in front of me. Other cast members and security had formed a circle around him by then to protect him, but he was there for a while before he was taken away.”

They added: “That was probably 5ish years ago and I still think about it all the time. He was on vacation with his family and was from out of state.”

Stories of accidents and incidents at the Disney World theme parks are not as uncommon as you may think. In fact, a sad case was made known last year after court documents showed that a Disney Springs guest seemingly suffered a severe allergic reaction after dining at Raglan Road and later passed away.

The guest, who was a medical doctor, was allegedly served non-allergen-free food by the restaurant after she told them multiple times about her allergies.

In reply to the same question, another cast member acknowledged a time when a man had his finger severed while riding Space Mountain. The former cast member was asked to look for the finger but another employee found it first. According to this comment, the finger was sent to the hospital where it was reunited and reattached to the Disney World guest.

Have you ever witnessed something “messed up” at the Disney World theme parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!