Disney Will Charge Adults $209 for Meal After Finally Committing To Improving Food

A culinary reckoning is coming to Disneyland Paris. After years of criticism, the Disney resort is finally overhauling its foodie scene – but this transformation won’t come cheap.

Disney has long understood that theme park fare doesn’t have to be synonymous with “fast food.” At Walt Disney World in Florida, culinary experiences are just as much a part of the vacation as the rides themselves. From the immersive storytelling of Be Our Guest Restaurant to the upscale elegance of Cinderella’s Royal Table, there’s something to please every palate.

And for truly discerning diners, Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa stands as a beacon of fine dining, boasting a coveted Michelin star (the first for a theme park restaurant) and offering a multi-course tasting menu that rivals fine dining beyond Mickey Mouse’s territory.

Disneyland Resort also holds its own, with Carthay Circle Restaurant offering a touch of Hollywood glamour and Napa Rose showcasing the region’s celebrated wines and cuisine. These parks have proven that theme park dining can be a destination in its own right, a place where tasty food and IP overload can, and do, co-exist.

However, this isn’t the case for all Disney parks.

Despite being located in the heart of Europe, a continent renowned for its gastronomic prowess, Disneyland Paris has consistently fallen short in the culinary department. It’s a perplexing paradox: Paris, a city synonymous with haute cuisine, world-class bistros, and Michelin-starred chefs, is just a stone’s throw away, yet the food within the park often feels like an afterthought – if you even manage to actually catch a restaurant during its bafflingly short operating hours.

While some glimmers of potential exist (we’ve had solid meals at the likes of Walt’s and Manhattan Restaurant), the overall dining experience at Disneyland Paris has often been criticized for its lackluster offerings, uninspired menus, and prices that don’t always align with the quality of the food. The park’s culinary landscape simply hasn’t reached the same level found at its American counterparts, leaving many guests wondering why the magic doesn’t extend to their plates.

But at last, change is on the menu. Disneyland Paris is finally stepping up its culinary game with the addition of a new restaurant at the Disneyland Hotel. La Forêt Secrète par Jean Imbert will debut on March 7, marking the hotel’s third restaurant after Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière.

As the name suggests, this new restaurant will be led by Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert. A lifelong lover of Disneyland Paris, Imbert “invites guests to a culinary experience inspired by the greatest Disney Animation movies in a magical setting.”

Disney is yet to unveil glimpses at the interior or the menu. However, it has confirmed that all guests will be welcome – whether they’re staying at Disneyland Hotel, visiting Disneyland Paris, or traveling purely to dine at La Forêt Secrète – with the restaurant open every evening from Wednesday to Sunday.

🍽️ Prices (excluding drinks) for the new “Forêt Secrete” upscale restaurant by Chef Jean Imbert at the Disneyland Hotel opening March 7:

– 3 course menu: €140

– 5 course menu: €200

– kids menu: €70

Of course, anything led by a Michelin-starred chef is going to be expensive, especially if it’s at Disney. This restaurant may promise to elevate the standard of dining at Disneyland Paris, but it also promises to be its most expensive restaurant yet, with adults paying €140 (USD $146) for the three-course menu and €200 (USD $209) for the five-course menu. A children’s meal is priced at €70 per head.

