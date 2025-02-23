Say Goodbye: Disney World Abolishes Christmas From Theme Park Indefinitely

Disney fans have been buzzing with excitement after the announcement of new signage coming to two iconic spots at Walt Disney World: Spaceship Earth in EPCOT and Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom. Recent filings from Disney reveal that major updates are on the way, and with the removal of a sign at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, fans are eager to learn more about these changes.

New Permits for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Signage

Just days ago, Disney filed two construction permits for new signage at two beloved Walt Disney World locations: Spaceship Earth in EPCOT and Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom.

Both permits list Design Communications Ltd. as the contractor for the installation, a company that has previously been contracted for signage work at several other locations around Disney, including the upcoming Disney Vacation Club Lounge at Magic Kingdom and even the iconic Test Track at EPCOT.

These new permits are just the latest signs of ongoing enhancements and updates that Disney is making to the parks to improve guest experiences and maintain the magic that Disney fans know and love.

Spaceship Earth: A New Lounge and New Signage?

One of the key permits filed is for the signage at Spaceship Earth, which is part of EPCOT’s World Celebration area. While Disney has not made an official statement, the speculation is that this new signage is related to the upcoming opening of the Spaceship Earth Lounge. This new lounge will replace the former Siemens corporate lounge and is set to offer an entirely new experience for guests.

Disney has described the new lounge as a “zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments,” with design elements inspired by the geometric shapes of the iconic Spaceship Earth structure itself. Expect rich textures and warm metallic tones that evoke a calm and welcoming atmosphere.

This update is highly anticipated, as it will bring a fresh, family-friendly option for guests to unwind while soaking in the futuristic, imaginative spirit of EPCOT.

Given the nature of these changes and the emphasis on family-friendly relaxation, it’s clear that the new signage will play an important role in welcoming visitors to this revamped space. While the exact design of the signage is still under wraps, it’s safe to assume it will align with the sleek, modern look of the lounge itself, making it a must-see for EPCOT visitors this year.

Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe: A New Mystery Signage and a Missing Old One

The second permit filed by Disney is for Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom. The permit specifies the installation of new signage for the address associated with the Christmas shop, located at 1424 Magic Kingdom Dr.

However, unlike the clear plans for the Spaceship Earth Lounge, the Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe permit has left fans wondering what exactly is going on. Could this be part of ongoing maintenance? Or does Disney have something else planned for the area?

While we don’t know exactly what the new signage will entail, it’s interesting to note that Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe recently underwent a major refurbishment. From December 2023 to mid-2024, the shop’s exterior was covered in scrims while the building underwent necessary repairs and repainting.

Even exterior staircases were replaced during the process, leaving some wondering if the missing signage is simply part of the final touches for this refurbishment.

The Missing Christmas Sign: Repairs or Replacement?

Adding to the intrigue, Disney fans noticed recently that one of the outdoor signs at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe has been removed. This sign, which hung near one of the front entrances facing Liberty Square, has now vanished, leaving only the metal hanger above the door.

The sign itself, made of heavy wood with blue edges, once featured the words “Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe” above a festive fruit-covered wreath and a candle in the center.

Rumors are swirling about whether the sign is being removed for repairs, repainting, or if it’s simply being replaced entirely with a new design. Fans of the classic shop will no doubt be hoping that Disney will bring the sign back in all its original charm, but it’s possible that the removal is part of a larger redesign.

What Could the New Signage Look Like?

Given that Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe recently underwent a thorough exterior refurbishment, it’s likely that the new signage will maintain the store’s nostalgic and charming feel, while perhaps incorporating fresh updates to fit the overall aesthetic of Magic Kingdom. This could mean a more polished version of the classic design, or possibly something entirely new that takes inspiration from other seasonal stores within the park.

While we can’t say for sure whether the sign will be a subtle update or a complete redesign, it’s clear that Disney is committed to enhancing the guest experience, even in small details like signage. The removal of this beloved sign has left many wondering what kind of changes are in store for the future of the Christmas shop.

Will it be the same magical space with a refreshed look? Or will there be something more to surprise and delight guests when it reopens?

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping a close eye on any further updates about Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe’s missing sign and what might be next for EPCOT’s newly reimagined Spaceship Earth lounge. Stay tuned—there’s more magic ahead!