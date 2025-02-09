Disney Cruise Line Captain Alerts All Guests of Onboard Fire, Incinerator Bursts

The Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest and most exciting addition to its fleet, has already captured the imaginations of travelers with its incredible design and immersive experiences.

However, a recent incident aboard the ship raised some concerns after a small fire broke out during one of its early voyages. Although the fire was quickly contained and did not lead to any major disruptions, the event prompted many guests to share their experiences online, shedding light on how the situation was handled and what guests can expect during their sailing.

The Disney Treasure: A Marvel of Storytelling at Sea

Since its debut, the Disney Treasure has impressed guests with its stunning design and an incredible array of attractions that bring Disney’s beloved films and characters to life in ways never seen before at sea.

The ship boasts several standout features, including the Plaza de Coco restaurant, which immerses guests in the world of the Pixar film Coco, and Worlds of Marvel, a dining experience where guests can interact with Marvel superheroes while enjoying superhero-themed meals. For more refined dining experiences, adult-only venues like the Palo Steakhouse provide gourmet fare tailored to sophisticated palates.

Additionally, the ship’s Broadway-style musical The Tale of Moana is a must-see, along with various live performances showcasing popular Disney characters. Themed lounges such as the Haunted Mansion Parlor and Skipper Society provide nostalgic nods to classic Disney attractions, further enhancing the ship’s unique appeal.

The Incident Aboard the Disney Treasure

While the excitement surrounding the ship’s debut has been overwhelmingly positive, a recent Reddit post shed light on an unexpected situation that occurred during one of the Disney Treasure’s early sailings.

According to the post, a small fire broke out aboard the ship, though it was quickly contained and caused minimal disruption. The post reads, “Please bear with me on posts. We had a medical emergency on board in the family, there was a small fire on board, and the earthquake in the Caribbean that people were frantic about. It’s been a long day!”

Guests aboard the ship responded with their own accounts of the situation, providing further details.

One guest shared, “Currently sailing on the Treasure. There was an announcement while I was in the shops that was for the crew, I don’t recall exactly what it said. No one in the shop I was in panicked or reacted much. Later on, the Captain came on and explained the previous announcement saying there was a minor incident in one of the incinerators, but the situation was under control. My husband and I exchanged WTF glances, but that was about it. So far everything has been okay.”

Another guest reported hearing the Captain’s announcement about the fire, saying, “Reporting in from The Treasure, we’re all here and still afloat XD. When Captain Andy came on and rattled off the crew warning/instructions I assumed medical emergency. The cruise director came on maybe an hour later while I was doing Prima Notte at Palo and explained it was a small fire in one of the incinerators that the crew ably took care of.”

A Fire on the Disney Dream and Castaway Cay: A History of Small Incidents

Some Reddit users pointed out that such incidents are not uncommon on cruise ships. One user recalled a fire on the Disney Dream during Thanksgiving night, noting, “There was a fire on the Dream on Thanksgiving night. I think it was in the kitchen. They made an emergency announcement then a few minutes later there was another announcement saying they had it under control. This probably happens all the time.”

Fires are a known risk on ships, especially in kitchens or mechanical areas, and most cruise lines, including Disney, have extensive protocols in place to deal with them swiftly and effectively.

In addition to this recent incident on the Disney Treasure, there was a fire reported on Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island, during a recent Disney Wish sailing. According to a guest, “Just got off the Wish. When we were at Castaway Cay someone threw a lit cigar into the brush and started a fire that shut down the power on the island temporarily. Crew handled it fantastically.”

Another guest added, “Just got off as well. We were all loaded on the tram to head back to the ship and got stuck sitting there for about a half hour. No one told us what happened but we saw some crew in fire gear once everything was resolved. Fortunately, it seems like they were able to contain it.”

In both cases, the Disney crews were quick to respond, and the fires were swiftly controlled without major consequences. However, there was a growing conversation among Disney fans about safety concerns, particularly regarding smoking on the island. Many suggested that Disney should implement a smoking ban on Castaway Cay and phase it out aboard the ships to prevent future incidents.

One guest commented, “It’s become time for DCL to ban smoking on the island and to work on phasing it out on the ships.” Another added, “Tired of walking through clouds of smoke to get to the beach, to get to food, to just walk around. Hopefully, we see more islands going the way of Mexico and banning it outright also making it easier for DCL to implement.”

Guests Concerned About Smoking and Safety at Disney’s Private Island

The fire on Castaway Cay reportedly started near the dock, halting guests from disembarking and boarding the ship until the fire was safely extinguished. The incident sparked more debates about the need for stricter controls on smoking in certain areas. The growing conversation suggests that Disney Cruise Line could improve guest safety by taking action on this issue.

Despite the small fire aboard the Disney Treasure and the past fire on Castaway Cay, guests seem to remain generally confident in Disney Cruise Line’s ability to handle such incidents swiftly. With an incredible level of preparedness and quick response times from the crew, the safety and well-being of passengers remain a top priority.

For now, it seems that the excitement around the Disney Treasure will continue, with its stunning design and immersive experiences stealing the spotlight. Fires and safety concerns, while concerning, are simply part of the challenges that come with managing a massive cruise ship and private island.

Guests can still look forward to all the magic that Disney is known for, with the added assurance that safety is always a priority on their voyages.