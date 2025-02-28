Dangerous Conditions Force Experience To Close Down at Disney World

A trip to Walt Disney World isn’t just about the theme parks—there’s a whole world of experiences waiting outside the gates.

Whether it’s relaxing by a stunning resort pool, indulging in a character dining experience, or renting a boat for a peaceful cruise along Seven Seas Lagoon, Disney Resorts offer plenty of entertainment without ever stepping foot in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom.

Disney’s resorts provide unique recreational activities that cater to guests of all ages and interests. At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, visitors can enjoy a scenic view of the Magic Kingdom fireworks while sipping on a tropical drink from Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

Over at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, luxurious spa treatments allow guests to unwind after a long day. Meanwhile, Disney’s Beach Club Resort features Stormalong Bay — when it’s open — one of the most impressive pools on property, complete with a sand-bottom pool, lazy river, and a massive water slide.

For those seeking a more active adventure, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground provides one of the most immersive outdoor experiences on Disney property. Nestled among 750 acres of pine and cypress forest, Fort Wilderness feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks. It’s a haven for nature lovers, offering rustic cabins, RV and tent campsites, horseback riding, archery lessons, and even Segway tours.

One of the most beloved experiences at Fort Wilderness is the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, where visitors can see the magnificent horses used in Disney parades and attractions. The ranch recently underwent a major renovation, making it an even more exciting stop for guests.

If you’re looking for evening entertainment, Fort Wilderness is home to the famous Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, a lively dinner show filled with music, comedy, and endless buckets of fried chicken and ribs. Guests can also gather around the campfire for a sing-along with Chip ‘n’ Dale, an activity that has become a tradition for many Disney vacationers.

Another way to explore the resort is by renting a canoe or kayak and paddling through the scenic waterways surrounding Fort Wilderness. This peaceful adventure allows guests to take in Florida’s natural beauty from a different perspective, providing a break from the fast-paced excitement of the theme parks. However, this popular guest experience was recently shut down due to an unexpected—and potentially dangerous—reason.

Safety First: Why Canoeing and Kayaking Were Shut Down

Disney has temporarily closed its canoe and kayak rentals at Fort Wilderness after alligators were spotted in the water near guest areas. While these creatures are a common sight in Florida, Disney takes extra precautions when they wander too close to areas where guests may be at risk.

Canoeing and kayaking at Fort Wilderness have always been “at your own risk” experiences, with guests even receiving a warning card about potential encounters with alligators and snakes. However, when the situation becomes too risky, Disney steps in and shuts down the activity until it is deemed safe again. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as alligator sightings are not uncommon at Disney’s more nature-focused resorts, particularly those located near lakes and wetlands.

When an alligator is discovered in a guest area, Disney brings in wildlife specialists to safely relocate the animal. This process can take anywhere from a few hours to several days, depending on the location of the alligator and the difficulty of removing it. During this time, all water-based recreation, including canoeing and kayaking, remains closed.

Disney has a well-documented history of taking wildlife management seriously. Following a tragic incident in 2016, when a young child was killed by an alligator near Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the company ramped up its safety measures.

Additional fencing was added around the edges of resort waterways, and warning signs were placed in all locations where guests might encounter alligators. Since then, Disney has remained vigilant about keeping wildlife at a safe distance from guest areas, frequently monitoring and relocating alligators as needed.

Other Activities to Enjoy at Fort Wilderness

Although canoeing and kayaking are temporarily unavailable, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy Fort Wilderness. The resort is home to an extensive network of walking and biking trails, providing the perfect opportunity to explore the natural surroundings. If you’re looking for a unique way to tour the area, Fort Wilderness also offers guided horseback riding experiences.

For guests who prefer a bit of competition, the Fort Wilderness Archery Experience is a popular choice. Open to both kids and adults, this activity allows guests to learn the basics of archery with trained instructors. Another fun option is the resort’s fishing excursions, where visitors can try their luck at catching bass in one of Disney’s well-stocked lakes.

If you’re looking for something more relaxing, Fort Wilderness is home to some of the best campfire experiences at Disney World. The Chip ‘n’ Dale Campfire Sing-A-Long is a fun, family-friendly event where guests can roast marshmallows, sing songs, and meet the famous chipmunks themselves. The evening often ends with an outdoor screening of a Disney movie under the stars, making it the perfect way to wind down after a day of adventure.

And, of course, there’s the legendary Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. This long-running dinner show at Pioneer Hall has been entertaining guests for decades with its hilarious comedy, energetic performances, and delicious all-you-can-eat Southern-style meal. It’s a must-do for those visiting Fort Wilderness, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the charm and nostalgia of Disney’s early years.

When Will Canoeing and Kayaking Reopen?

While there’s no exact timeline for when canoeing and kayaking will reopen, Disney will not allow guests back on the water until it is deemed completely safe. Alligator activity can be unpredictable, and Disney’s wildlife management team carefully assesses the situation before making any decisions. In the meantime, visitors can check with Cast Members at Fort Wilderness for updates on when the experience may return.

If you’re planning a visit to Fort Wilderness, it’s always a good idea to be flexible with your plans, as closures like this can happen without much warning. Fortunately, with so many other activities to choose from, you’ll still find plenty of ways to enjoy the resort.

Disney World may be a magical place, but it’s also home to Florida’s natural wildlife, which sometimes makes its presence known in unexpected ways. While it’s disappointing for guests hoping to paddle through the waterways of Fort Wilderness, safety always comes first. Until the alligators have been safely relocated, it’s best to enjoy the many other offerings this unique Disney resort has to offer.