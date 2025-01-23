Winter Warning Issued for Walt Disney World, Arctic Weather Incoming

Walt Disney World Resort visitors are bracing for an unexpected cold snap, as the National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the Orlando area. With wind chills expected to drop as low as 28 degrees, guests planning to hit the parks should bundle up and prepare for a chilly experience.

When the Sunshine State Gets Frosty

It’s not every day that Disney World experiences weather this cold, but when it does, it can catch even the most seasoned visitors off guard. The advisory covers several counties, including the one housing Walt Disney World Resort, and is in effect from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Early risers and rope-droppers should take note—those breezy, open spaces like the walkways at EPCOT and Animal Kingdom are going to feel even colder with the wind chill.

Even though the sun will eventually warm things up, temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-50s by the afternoon. But don’t let that fool you—the wind will keep things feeling brisk all day, with another cool-down in the evening dipping temperatures back into the 40s.

What This Means for Your Disney World Park Day

Cold weather at Disney World brings a few challenges, especially if you’re not used to bundling up for a theme park visit. Attractions and experiences that rely on water, like Disney’s Blizzard Beach, are already scheduled to be closed for the day, and outdoor rides may feel a bit more brisk than usual.

To make the most of your time despite the chilly temps, consider spending more time in indoor attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom or Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. These rides provide a warm escape from the elements and let you enjoy the magic without freezing.

Tips for Staying Warm

If you’re heading to Disney World during this cold spell, here are a few tips to keep comfortable:

Dress in Layers: Florida weather can be unpredictable, so it’s best to wear layers you can remove as the day warms up. Start with a thermal base layer, add a fleece or sweater, and top it off with a warm jacket. Don’t forget hats, gloves, and scarves—they’ll make a world of difference during those early morning hours. Plan Indoor Breaks: Whether it’s enjoying a long meal at a table-service restaurant or browsing the shops, scheduling some indoor stops can help you stay warm throughout the day. Use Hand Warmers: These little packets can be a lifesaver when standing in outdoor queues. Slip them into your gloves or pockets for an extra bit of warmth. Stay Hydrated: It’s easy to forget to drink water when it’s cold, but staying hydrated is key to keeping your body temperature regulated. Know When to Call It a Day: If the cold gets too intense, consider heading back to your hotel for a midday break. Many resorts have cozy lounges where you can warm up with a hot drink before returning to the parks for nighttime entertainment.

The Silver Lining

On the plus side, cold weather often means lighter crowds. Many guests may opt to stay indoors, which could result in shorter wait times for popular attractions. Plus, seeing Cinderella Castle lit up against a crisp, clear night sky? That’s a magical sight you won’t want to miss.

If you’re visiting Disney World during this unusual cold snap, stay warm, stay prepared, and enjoy the parks in a way most guests never experience!