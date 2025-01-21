New Update as ‘Star Wars’ Icon Reportedly in Talks To Return After 20 Years

A recent rumor suggested that Natalie Portman is in talks to return to the Star Wars franchise—but is it true?

Back in the early 2000s when Portman was in the early days of her now-illustrious career, she was most famous for portraying the one and only Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Over the course of three films – which explored the events leading up to the rise of the Galactic Empire – Padmé evolved from the young Queen of Naboo, known for her intelligence, political acumen, and strong sense of justice, in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) to a senator in a secret relationship with famed Jedi Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Padmé was pivotal in shaping the galaxy’s political landscape, opposing the increasing militarization of the Republic and advocating for peace. However, her stint in the franchise saw her meet an untimely end as she gave birth to her and Anakin’s children—Luke and Leia—and pass away in the midst of his downfall into the role of Darth Vader.

Despite the prequel trilogy’s mixed critical reception, Portman’s portrayal of Amidala as a determined leader and tragic figure resonated with fans. Padmé’s storylines explored themes of love, duty, and loss, making her an integral part of the larger Star Wars mythos, and there’s been a significant push from the fandom to see her reprise the role at some point.

Considering the fact that both Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) have reprised their roles for new Star Wars projects in the past few years, calls for Portman to do the same have heated up considerably. Portman herself has admitted that she’d be interested, claiming in 2023 that “no one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it.”

Is Natalie Portman Returning as Padmé?

Rumors are now circulating that Lucasfilm has officially invited Portman to reprise her role.

A recent report from Kristian Harloff claims that Natalie Portman is “close to reaching a deal” to reprise her role as Naboo’s former ruler, following reports that Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Ariana Greenblatt (who portrayed young Ahsoka Tano in Season 1) are set to return for the second season of Ahsoka on Disney+.

While it’s not entirely clear in what capacity Portman could return (considering that Padmé is canonically long dead in the show), the first season saw Ahsoka encounter Anakin in the World Between Worlds, where she could theoretically also see Padmé.

Before jumping to conclusions, it’s important to note that an update from Star Wars News Net claims that its source has denied the rumors. While this doesn’t rule out the possibility of Portman’s return—or Lucasfilm’s interest—it’s something to keep in mind.

Would you like to see Natalie Portman return as Padmé Amidala?