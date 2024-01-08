Mark Hamill Finally Meets His ‘Star Wars’ Mother, Natalie Portman

We already know the epic tale of fatherhood, redemption, and forgiveness that defined the relationship between Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and his son, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), in the original Star Wars trilogy. But we never got full closure on Luke and Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) mother, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) — until now.

Related: Natalie Portman Reveals King Charles III Asked Her a Weird ‘Star Wars’ Question

Upon meeting on Tatooine in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and Senator Padmé Amidala became something of star-crossed lovers, but their romance was doomed from the start. Anakin, AKA the Chosen One, destined by an ancient prophecy to bring balance to the Force, broke his oath to the Jedi to pursue a relationship with the once-Queen of Naboo. At the same time, Padmé willingly overlooked some serious red flags to be with him, putting her life and career at risk.

The birth of their twins, Luke and Leia, coincided with the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire. While the two would one day join forces to bring it down, they were nearly defeated by the Dark Side alter-ego of their father, Darth Vader. Luke would eventually bring his father back to the Light in Star Wars: Episode VI -Return of the Jedi (1983), where he discovered that him and Leia were, in fact, siblings. Even after Anakin’s salvation, the former Alderaanian princess was far less sympathetic to her father’s plight than her brother but remembered parts of her mother, telling Luke she was “kind but…sad.”

Related: Fans Think Adam Driver Is Lying About Not Returning to ‘Star Wars’

Given that the Original and Prequel Trilogies had a nearly 16-year release gap, it’s not exactly surprising that Hamill, Fisher, Portman, and Christensen never shared the screen during their Star Wars tenures. Still, Portman and Fisher managed to meet in real life back in 2002, while Christensen and Hamill met and posed together for photos at Star Wars Celebration 2017.

But oddly enough, the Luke Skywalker actor revealed that he’d never been introduced to Portman in June 2018, writing on X at the time, “FUN FACT: I’ve never met this woman.” While appearing on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Portman then responded to Hamill’s tweet, saying, “I know, It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you. Where are ya? Come over!”

Now, at last, Hamill has finally met his Star Wars “mother,” much to the delight of fans. The two legendary actors snapped a photo together at last night’s 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, in which Portman was a nominee for her movie May December (2023) while Hamill presented the award for a new category, cinematic box office achievement (which ultimately went to 2023’s Barbie).

Now I have finally met my “mother”, thanks to the @goldenglobes.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

Fans were over the moon to see Padmé and Luke together after all these years, with one X user hilariously responding to the image with, “seems to have gone better than your meeting with your father.” Another individual joked, “I need to see this Force Ghost conversation.”

While it’s not exactly canon, per se, it’s heartwarming to see these Star Wars icons finally meeting in person over 20 years after the Prequel Trilogy first hit theaters. The Force is indeed strong with these two talented actors, and it certainly warms fans’ hearts to see that they’ve finally met after years of seemingly trying — and failing — to arrange an introduction. Who knows? Maybe this means we’ll see them together onscreen somewhere in the future. After all, Portman did say she was open to reprising her role as Padmé, and Hamill has already lent his voice and likeness to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall…

Do you think Padmé Amidala should’ve gotten a proper reunion with her children, perhaps as a Force Ghost of sorts? Let us know in the comments below!