‘Star Wars’ Actor Sadly Passes Away at 77, Family Confirms

The Star Wars community sadly lost a beloved figure on December 23.

Angus MacInnes passed away on December 23, 2024, family members announced on New Year’s Eve. MacInnes was best known for his portrayal of Jon “Dutch” Vander, commonly referred to as Gold Leader, who flew with the Rebel Alliance’s Gold Squadron and shared screentime with Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977).

The character was one of many casualties in the Rebel Alliance’s assault on the Death Star. However, MacInnes later reprised the role for a voiceover in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), the midquel following the group’s efforts to secure the plans that would later help them destroy the Empire’s greatest weapon.

Over the decades, Angus MacInnes graced audiences with performances in several other notable films. His versatility allowed him to shine in various genres, including the gripping drama Witness (1985), where he starred alongside Harrison Ford.

He also featured in the dystopian film Judge Dredd (1995) – which co-starred Darth Vader icon James Earl Jones, who passed in September 2024 – and the historical thriller Captain Phillips (2013), plus two episodes of the hit TV series Vikings.

Angus MacInnes’ passing was confirmed through a heartfelt Facebook post in which the family conveyed their sadness, highlighting his roles not only as an actor but also as a cherished husband, father, and grandfather. The cause of death was not confirmed.

It is with heavy hearts that we share this with all of Angus’s fans around the world: Angus MacInnes, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and beloved actor passed away on December 23, 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and loved ones. For Angus, ‘Star Wars’ fans held a special place in his heart. He cherished meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing your enthusiasm for the saga. The admiration and passion of the fans and the convention community always made him feel humble, thrilled, and honored.

The Star Wars community reacted with an outpouring of condolences and memories on social media platforms. Many fans recalled their meeting experiences with MacInnes – who was born in Canada – at conventions.

Ever since I first watched A New Hope, I have always loved the Y-wing starship and has been my favourite for many years. Such a shame we have lost another star from a galaxy far far away RIP Gold leader, Angus MacInnes https://t.co/M6WIDNOF79 pic.twitter.com/L50QXQdICf — DevilPunch😈 (@Devilpunch2) December 31, 2024

“It was a pleasure meeting him a few years ago,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Such a nice man. May he rest peacefully.”

Angus MacInnes will be missed, but the memories and joy he imparted through his performances and personal interactions will live on in the hearts of many, ensuring that his impact within the film industry and Star Wars lore remains everlasting.