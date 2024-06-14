Blowing Up the Death Star: ‘Star Wars’ Loses Disney $180 Million

The Acolyte is the name on every Star Wars fan’s lips, and not for the right reasons. With controversial decisions from Kathleen Kennedy and showrunner Leslye Headland, how did it still surpass one of the most popular entries in the Star Wars franchise?

Since hitting Disney+, The Mandalorian has served as the springboard for the Star Wars extended universe. Launching things further and further away from the Skywalker Saga, it was the Beskar-pointed spearhead that launched the franchise into a new era.

Related: George Lucas Shuts Down Woke ‘Star Wars’ Critics: “All People Are Equal”

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) walked so Mae and Osha (Amanda Stenberg) could run, but The Acolyte has been met with some very vocal and volatile backlash after its third episode. In light of this recent development, it was also recently revealed that the divisive series has now surpassed The Mandalorian as the most expensive Star Wars project.

Throwing Money at The Acolyte

Since acquiring it in 2012, the Star Wars franchise has always been able to make a source of income for The Walt Disney Company. However, its most recent property has left a bad taste in fans’ mouths.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Reveals the Real Killer of Harrison Ford’s Iconic Han Solo

While the first two episodes were a smash, episode three has the fan community completely tearing the new series to shreds. A report from Forbes has even marked it as the most disappointing entry in the franchise’s entire history.

As critics praise Leslye Headland for her new vision of a High Republic Era galaxy, some have pointed out that Disney is doing little more than throw money at the problem, as Lucasfilm has spent a whopping $180 million for eight episodes at roughly $2.2 million per entry.

Not only is that only a few million shy of the recent Dune release, but it dwarfs the cost of The Mandalorian ($120 million) and even Grogu/Baby Yoda himself (at a measly $5 million)!

This isn’t the first intergalactic flop Disney has had to deal with in recent reports, as the company recently pulled the plug on its $300 million Galactic Star Cruiser Hotel at Walt Disney World. Could it be that Disney needs to pull the plug on Star Wars before it goes down like the Death Star?

Is Star Wars a Sinking Ship?

The series’ fanbase can be unpredictable, and that’s the nicest way to put it. They either adore everything that comes from the mouth of Lucasfilm, or they violently and viciously detest anything that strays away from the themes and ideals set forth by the original series.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Update: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season 2 in the Works

While the saga Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and his quest to redeem former Padawan Osha on her quest to stop her sister Mae is undoubtedly a compelling narrative, it’s rapidly becoming Disney’s most expensive mess. When millions are lost, that’s when the mouse gets involved.

While a hit with critics, it’s doubtful The Acolyte will be back for a season 2. If Bob Iger and the rest of his friends on the corporate side of Disney see millions of dollars running out of their pockets, disintegrations will be the least of the franchise’s worries.

Do you think Disney should sink Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!