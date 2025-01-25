Extreme Cold Temperatures Blamed for Opening Delays at Walt Disney World

Guests planning their rope drop strategy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week have noticed a recurring issue: Slinky Dog Dash, one of the park’s most popular attractions, has not been operational during the early morning hours. Frustrated guests have taken to online forums to share their experiences and seek answers.

One guest wrote,

“Hi all, I’ve been planning on rope drop strategy and I planned on doing SDD, but the past few days it hasn’t been up and running in the early morning. Anyone have any insight as to why this hasn’t been available for rope drop these past few days?”

Possible Impact of Winter Weather

Many guests believe the recent closures of Slinky Dog Dash during rope drop could be tied to the colder-than-usual winter temperatures that have hit Central Florida this week. While Disney has not officially confirmed a reason for the downtime, it’s common for outdoor attractions to experience delays or modifications during periods of extreme weather.

Temperatures in the Orlando area have dipped into the 40s, which could potentially impact ride operations. Cold weather can affect ride components, especially those with sensitive machinery or systems requiring precise calibration, leading to safety precautions and delayed openings. In the past, Disney has temporarily closed outdoor attractions for similar reasons to ensure guest and cast member safety.

Guests Adjust Their Plans

For many Disney enthusiasts, rope drop—arriving at the park at the opening to maximize time on popular attractions—is a key strategy. The unexpected downtime of Slinky Dog Dash has led to some frustration among guests, who have had to quickly adjust their plans.

“We ended up heading to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway instead,” one guest shared. “It’s disappointing because Slinky Dog Dash is such a great way to start the day, but I understand safety comes first.”

As of now, Disney has not provided an official explanation for the early morning closures of Slinky Dog Dash. However, with temperatures expected to rise later in the week, guests are hopeful that the ride will return to its usual rope drop availability soon. Visitors are encouraged to check the My Disney Experience app for real-time updates on ride statuses and availability.