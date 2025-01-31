Magic Kingdom Gets Weird as Guests Throw Money at Disney

What just happened at Magic Kingdom?

Walt Disney World Resort has severely quietened down since its holiday celebrations. Just over a month ago, the Disney parks in Central Florida were bustling with thousands upon thousands of guests, and one thing quickly became clear: They were happy to drop big bucks on the Mouse House’s latest premium offering. While many may expect sales of the Lightning Lane passes to become slower in January, Disney World guests are proving them wrong.

The new Lightning Lane offering was introduced after Disney officially retired its Disney Genie+ system, a move that ended nearly three years of mixed reactions from fans. The replacement came in the form of a streamlined system, split into two key options: Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass.

Similar to Genie+, these passes allow guests to pay a variable fee to bypass traditional queues and access attractions through the Lightning Lane. However, the Multi Pass comes with a significant upgrade—guests can now book rides in advance from a tiered selection of attractions, up to seven days before their visit, provided they meet specific criteria.

For offsite guests, booking access is more limited, opening just three days in advance. International travelers face an additional challenge, as they must be physically present in the United States to make their reservations.

But the real headline-grabber was the Lightning Lane Premier Pass. This ultra-premium option gives guests unrestricted access to every Lightning Lane attraction within a single park—without any limitations—at a cost that varies depending on demand.

Starting at just over $100 for passes in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and soaring as high as $450 for the flagship Magic Kingdom Park, the Premier Pass was initially available only to Deluxe Resort guests. After a successful trial, it was expanded to all Disney Resort hotel guests, and then on January 21, 2025, Disney made the Premier Pass available to all park visitors regardless of accommodation.

Naturally, the pass has sparked heated debate. While some guests praise the ease and convenience, others have voiced concerns about Disney’s increasing reliance on costly add-ons. However, with how demand went over the holiday season, and its subsequent evolution in accessibility, the Premier Pass is likely here to stay.

During Thanksgiving week, the pass sold out across all four Disney World theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—for the first time ever. Then, reports showed that demand in Christmas week was particularly high with multiple sell-out days from late December through the start of January; Magic Kingdom had a record 10 consecutive days of sold-out Premier Passes.

While it’s clear that higher crowds mean higher chances of the Lightning Lane passes selling out, what is strange is that the Premier Pass sold out at Magic Kingdom on a random day in January. According to reports from WDWMagic, “For the first time since its availability was expanded to all Walt Disney World guests, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass has sold out at Magic Kingdom today January 31, 2025, priced at $379.”

There’s not much evidence as to why the Premier Pass was sold out on a random day in January but one suggestion could be that guests were required to leave the park at 4:30 p.m. yesterday (January 30, 2025) for a cast member celebration, meaning the park was emptier than normal throughout the day. With that in mind, guests could have reserved today to get attractions experienced after losing out yesterday.

This unprecedented demand highlights a tough reality—no matter how expensive the experience, there’s always an audience willing to pay for a more seamless Disney visit.

Have you tried the Lightning Lane Premier Pass? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!