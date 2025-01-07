Controversial and Beloved Attraction Quietly Removed from Disney—Here’s Why

After months of delighting guests with its sharp humor and boundary-pushing jokes, the fan-favorite Storytime with Deadpool and its holiday-themed counterpart have concluded their limited run at Disneyland Resort. Known for its irreverent take on storytelling, this offering stood out in the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, delivering a dose of comedy that felt refreshingly unconventional for Disney.

A Limited-Time Success

The show’s popularity stemmed from its ability to perfectly balance Deadpool’s edgy humor with family-friendly sensibilities. Storytime with Deadpool Holiday Special brought an extra festive twist to the anti-hero’s antics, featuring quips about the holidays and his signature fourth-wall-breaking jokes. However, as confirmed by a PlanDisney representative, these shows were always intended to be temporary.

“Unfortunately, the Storytime with Deadpool Holiday Special is a limited-time offering and is currently only scheduled to run until Monday, January 6th. After that, Deadpool and Wolverine may be called away on other missions with the Marvel Universe.”

The announcement leaves fans speculating about the characters’ next appearances, with many hoping for a return of the beloved anti-hero duo. The PlanDisney representative encouraged fans to stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for updates, hinting that other Marvel heroes—or even Deadpool himself—might make surprise appearances in the future.

Breaking the Mold

The show’s unique blend of humor and storytelling broke the mold of traditional Disney entertainment. Deadpool’s controversial jokes often poked fun at Disney itself, creating a delightful contrast to the resort’s typically polished, family-friendly image. Guests raved about the interactive nature of the performances, which often included playful banter with the audience.

The decision to bring Deadpool into Avengers Campus also served as a nod to Disney’s growing integration of its Marvel properties, particularly the edgier characters acquired through its purchase of 21st Century Fox. Fans appreciated the inclusion of a character who brought something different to the table.

What’s Next for Deadpool at Disney?

Though Storytime with Deadpool has ended, its success signals the potential for more unconventional Marvel-themed entertainment at Disneyland Resort. For now, fans are left hoping that the Merc with a Mouth and his razor-sharp wit will make a triumphant return to Disney parks.

As the PlanDisney representative said, “You never know when they (or other Marvel heroes) may make a visit to Avengers Campus.” Until then, Storytime with Deadpool will be remembered as a bold and hilarious addition to Disneyland Resort’s entertainment lineup, one that left audiences laughing—and wanting more.