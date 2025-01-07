Hundreds Flee After Emergency Alert Sent Out at EPCOT

A new video has revealed the aftermath of an emergency alert at EPCOT last week. Hundreds of Disney Park guests fled The Land Pavilion after a sewage leak busted through the ceiling and poured water onto the ground near the Soarin’ Around the World attraction.

On Friday, January 3, news spread about a sewage leak at EPCOT. Walt Disney World Resort sent an alert closing Soarin’ Around the World and both sets of bathrooms in The Land Pavilion.

According to reports, the leak started in a second-floor bathroom and spread through the ceiling to the bottom floor of the Land building. Guests shared photos of Disney cast members blocking off the area and using towels to reduce the spread of the water.

Instagram user @orlandoparksguy recently shared this footage of Walt Disney World Resort guests and cast members reacting to the leak in The Land. The video shows crowds fleeing the bathrooms and the area near Soarin’ Around the World but continuing to visit the Living with the Land attraction.

“Water suddenly pouring out of the ceiling at the entrance to Soarin’ in EPCOT. Cast Members quickly closed the attraction and used towels to contain the water. #epcot #waltdisneyworld @tpmvideos #disneyworldnews”

Maintenance and custodial teams worked tirelessly to fix the sewage leak. Luckily, everything was cleaned up by Saturday morning, and Soarin’ Around the World once again welcomed guests.

Still, Disney Parks fans saw the leak as evidence that Walt Disney World Resort isn’t maintaining its buildings and attractions.

“This entire building is in need of a remodel at this point,” @mtnmoneyman commented.

“In 2023 that building was leaking water so bad they had to close a section off,” @madistontneely replied. “Thinking they might [need] to do repairs.”

The water leak at The Land Pavilion has not returned since January 3, 2025.

