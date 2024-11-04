Guests Left Dangling From Broken Disney Ride, Stranded 50 Feet Up

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Soarin’ Around the World broke mid-ride at EPCOT or Disney California Adventure Park? Well, a group of Disneyland Resort guests just found out.

Soarin’ Around the World is a hang-gliding flight-style attraction that takes guests on a global adventure via an 80-foot IMAX screen. Depending on their location, guests are lifted between 30 and 50 feet into the air as they soar past the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt, the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, and more.

Disneyland Resort currently showcases this version of the attraction, which is usually exclusive to Walt Disney World Resort. Previously, the Southern California Disney Park ride operated as Soarin’ Over California.

Because Soarin’ Around the World lifts guests dozens of feet into the air, getting stuck on the ride with one’s feet dangling can be panic-inducing. TikTok user @bibbidibobbidiibrooke recently encountered that “terrifying” experience during a Disney California Adventure Park visit.

The Disney Park guest shared this video of dozens of guests dangling on the broken attraction:

“This is insane,” a guest shouted from another ride vehicle.

Guests on board the broken Soarin’ joked about filming a TikTok together.

“Let me just climb up there,” said the same guest who called the experience “insane.”

“Everyone wave,” the TikToker laughed. “Wave if you’re stuck on Soarin’!”

The guest said Disney cast members lowered their vehicles in “no time,” rescuing the stranded guests.

“We made a comedy show of it,” the guest wrote. “But [honestly] it was terrifying.”

It appears that no one was injured during this Soarin’ Around the World evacuation at Disneyland Resort. At the time of this article’s publication, the attraction was again operating normally.

What’s the longest amount of time you’ve been stuck on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort attraction? In the comments, share your story with Inside the Magic.